Going Green: Carnival Corp. Announces Initial 2030 Sustainability Goals

Carnival Corporation today announced its initial set of 2030 sustainability goals, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and compliance throughout its global operations, according to a press release.

Carnival ion has established new sustainability goals for 2030 and aspirations for 2050, incorporating six key focus areas that specifically align with some of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

These areas include: climate action; circular economy (waste reduction); sustainable tourism; health and well-being; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and biodiversity and conservation.

Climate Action:

• Achieve a 40% reduction in carbon rate per available lower berth day by 2030, relative to a 2008 baseline.

• Confirmation that the company peaked its absolute carbon emissions in 2011, despite an approximately 20% capacity increase between 2011 and today with an additional 19% capacity increase on order, and a commitment to continue to reduce emissions over time, and identify a pathway to decarbonization.

• Expand its alternative fuels strategy across its liquefied natural gas (LNG) program and battery, fuel cell and biofuel capabilities.

• Deliver a 50% reduction in absolute air emissions of particulate matter by 2030 relative to a 2015 baseline, despite an over 10% capacity increase since 2015 and the additional 19% capacity increase on order.

• Increase fleetwide shore power connection capability to at least 60% of the fleet by 2030.

• Achieve net carbon neutral operations by 2050.

Circular Economy:

• Achieve 50% reduction in single-use plastic items by the end of 2021, relative to a 2018 baseline.

• Achieve 30% per capita food waste reduction by 2022 and 50% by 2030, relative to a 2019 baseline.

• Increase fleetwide coverage of Advanced Waste Water Treatment Systems to at least 75% by 2030.

• Aspire to build zero emissions ships by 2050.

Carnival Corporation will detail additional 2030 sustainability goals and 2050 aspirations covering all six of its focus areas in its 2020 Sustainability Report to be issued later this summer.

"At Carnival Corporation, our highest responsibility and top priorities are always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "The 2030 goals and our aspirations for 2050 are an important next step in our sustainability journey and support our efforts to establish a path to zero emission cruising over time."

Added Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation: "Our new 2030 sustainability goals demonstrate our ongoing commitment to ingraining sustainability in all aspects of our operations across our nine brands, while providing us clear, measurable targets and metrics to improve our performance and overall efficiency across our shoreside and shipboard operations."