Windstar Resumes Sailing in Greece and Caribbean

The Wind Star, the 148-passenger ship operated by Windstar Cruises, has resumed sailing in Greece.

The seven-night round voyage departed on June 19 from Athens, Greece. The vessel will call at Mykonos, Kusadasi and Patmos (both in Turkey), Santorini, Monemvasia, Nafplio. It will then return to Athens at 7 a.m. on June 26.

Several shore excursions are available in different locations where the Wind Star will call. Those are bookable for a separate fee.

All guests sailing on the ship were required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. No COVID-19 PCR test was required at the pier, but Windstar administered free antigen tests prior to boarding. A negative test result was required to board.

The ship is sailing at 100-percent capacity, but mask-wearing and social distancing are required onboard.

Another Windstar ship, the 204-passenger Star Breeze, has also set sail on June 19 for a Caribbean itinerary.