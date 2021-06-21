Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Windstar Resumes Sailing in Greece and Caribbean

1

The Wind Star, the 148-passenger ship operated by Windstar Cruises, has resumed sailing in Greece.

The seven-night round voyage departed on June 19 from Athens, Greece. The vessel will call at Mykonos, Kusadasi and Patmos (both in Turkey), Santorini, Monemvasia, Nafplio. It will then return to Athens at 7 a.m. on June 26.

4

Several shore excursions are available in different locations where the Wind Star will call. Those are bookable for a separate fee.

All guests sailing on the ship were required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. No COVID-19 PCR test was required at the pier, but Windstar administered free antigen tests prior to boarding. A negative test result was required to board.

2

The ship is sailing at 100-percent capacity, but mask-wearing and social distancing are required onboard.

Another Windstar ship, the 204-passenger Star Breeze, has also set sail on June 19 for a Caribbean itinerary.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

101 Ships | 209,402 Berths | $61 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Amsterdam

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report