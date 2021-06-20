Where Are The Carnival Cruise Line Ships?

Carnival Cruise Line is set to resume cruising from Galveston in early July and then more ships back into service over the summer, with vessels starting to reposition closer to their homeports.

Here is the location of every Carnival ship as of June 20, 2021:

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

Carnival’s biggest ship ever, the Mardi Gras recently arrived in the United States. The LNG-powered vessel is currently docked in Port Canaveral, its homeport.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

Set to reenter service in August, the Carnival Panorama is currently anchored off Long Beach.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

Being prepared to restart service in the Caribbean, the Carnival Horizon is in Miami. With its first cruise scheduled for early July, the vessel remains docked in Florida until June 21.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Galveston, Texas

After taking part in a pro-cruise rally in Texas last month, the Carnival Vista is docked in Galveston. The vessel is expected to be one of the first to relaunch service in the United States, with cruises from Texas.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Gulf of Mexico

After spending most of the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Breeze is currently anchored in the Gulf of Mexico. Along with the Carnival Vista, it is expected to restart service from Galveston in July.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: The Atlantic

After more than a year in Europe, the Carnival Magic is currently returning to the United States. The vessel left Marseille, where it received Carnival’s new livery during a recent drydock, on June 13 and is now crossing the Atlantic.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Marseille, France

Another Carnival ship in Europe, the Carnival Dream arrived in Marseille, France, on June 13. Currently at a local shipyard, the vessel is set to be drydocked soon.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Indian Ocean

With its Australian cruises cancelled until September, the Carnival Splendor is currently heading to the Middle East. The ship is expected to dock in the Emirate of Fujairah on June 24.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Florida Coast

After leaving Miami on June 18, the Carnival Freedom is sailing back to the Bahamas, where it is spending the operational pause.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Also spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Liberty is presently anchored off Great Stirrup Cay.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Marseille, France

Previously in Italy, the Carnival Valor recently arrived in Marseille, France. The vessel is expected to be drydocked there before eventually returning to the United States.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

Set to offer Alaska cruises starting in July, the Carnival Miracle is presently docked at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. After a long period anchored off Panama, the ship arrived back in California in December.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Marseille, France

The Carnival Glory is another Carnival vessel in Marseille, France. It arrived in the port earlier this month, for a scheduled drydock.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Conquest is presently at the Great Bahama Bank.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: St. Maarten

Employed on humanitarian efforts earlier this year, the Carnival Legend is currently in St. Maarten. In April, the vessel helped evacuated St. Vincent, after a local volcano started erupting.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Florida Coast

Another ship spending the operational pause in the Florida region, the Carnival Pride recently left Miami after a technical call.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Indian Ocean

After spending several months anchored off Singapore, the Carnival Spirit is heading north on the Indian Ocean. The vessel is expected to arrive in Dubai, UAE, on July 1.

Carnival Victory/Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Victory remains in Cádiz, Spain. In March 2020, the vessel arrived at Navantia for a major refi; work was suspended soon after the pandemic started. When finished the ship will emerge significantly updated with a new name: the Carnival Radiance.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After docking in Miami earlier this month, the Carnival Sunrise is back in the Bahamas. Currently, it is maneuvering near Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation is currently sailing near the Grand Bahama Island, en route to Little Stirrup Cay, also in the Bahamas.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Caribbean

After a couple months docked in St. Maarten, the Carnival Paradise arrived in the Bahamas on June 15. The Fantasy-class ship docked at a shipyard in Freeport for a few days before sailing back to St. Maarten.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sunshine is yet another Carnival ship in the Bahamas. The vessel is currently anchored in the Great Stirrup Cay area.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Galveston, Texas

The Carnival Sensation is docked in Galveston, along with the Carnival Vista.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Ecstasy is near Great Stirrup Cay. The ship returned to the Bahamas recently after docking in Miami for supplies earlier this month.