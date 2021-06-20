SRC

Where Are The Carnival Cruise Line Ships?

Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral

Carnival Cruise Line is set to resume cruising from Galveston in early July and then more ships back into service over the summer, with vessels starting to reposition closer to their homeports.

Here is the location of every Carnival ship as of June 20, 2021:

Mardi Gras
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

Carnival’s biggest ship ever, the Mardi Gras recently arrived in the United States. The LNG-powered vessel is currently docked in Port Canaveral, its homeport.

Carnival Panorama
Year Built: 2019 
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Long Beach, California

Set to reenter service in August, the Carnival Panorama is currently anchored off Long Beach.

Carnival Horizon
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Miami, Florida

Being prepared to restart service in the Caribbean, the Carnival Horizon is in Miami. With its first cruise scheduled for early July, the vessel remains docked in Florida until June 21. 

Carnival Vista
Year Built: 2016 
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Galveston, Texas

After taking part in a pro-cruise rally in Texas last month, the Carnival Vista is docked in Galveston. The vessel is expected to be one of the first to relaunch service in the United States, with cruises from Texas.    

Carnival Breeze
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Gulf of Mexico

After spending most of the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Breeze is currently anchored in the Gulf of Mexico. Along with the Carnival Vista, it is expected to restart service from Galveston in July.

Carnival Magic  
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: The Atlantic

After more than a year in Europe, the Carnival Magic is currently returning to the United States. The vessel left Marseille, where it received Carnival’s new livery during a recent drydock, on June 13 and is now crossing the Atlantic.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Marseille, France

Another Carnival ship in Europe, the Carnival Dream arrived in Marseille, France, on June 13. Currently at a local shipyard, the vessel is set to be drydocked soon.

Carnival Splendor 
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: Indian Ocean

With its Australian cruises cancelled until September, the Carnival Splendor is currently heading to the Middle East. The ship is expected to dock in the Emirate of Fujairah on June 24.  

Carnival Freedom
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Florida Coast

After leaving Miami on June 18, the Carnival Freedom is sailing back to the Bahamas, where it is spending the operational pause.  

Carnival Liberty
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas

Also spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Liberty is presently anchored off Great Stirrup Cay.   

Carnival Valor
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Marseille, France

Previously in Italy, the Carnival Valor recently arrived in Marseille, France. The vessel is expected to be drydocked there before eventually returning to the United States.

Carnival Miracle
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Long Beach, California

Set to offer Alaska cruises starting in July, the Carnival Miracle is presently docked at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. After a long period anchored off Panama, the ship arrived back in California in December.  

Carnival Glory
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Marseille, France

The Carnival Glory is another Carnival vessel in Marseille, France. It arrived in the port earlier this month, for a scheduled drydock.  

Carnival Conquest
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Conquest is presently at the Great Bahama Bank.

Carnival Legend
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: St. Maarten

Employed on humanitarian efforts earlier this year, the Carnival Legend is currently in St. Maarten. In April, the vessel helped evacuated St. Vincent, after a local volcano started erupting.  

Carnival Pride
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Florida Coast

Another ship spending the operational pause in the Florida region, the Carnival Pride recently left Miami after a technical call.

Carnival Spirit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Indian Ocean
After spending several months anchored off Singapore, the Carnival Spirit is heading north on the Indian Ocean. The vessel is expected to arrive in Dubai, UAE, on July 1.

Carnival Victory/Radiance
Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Victory remains in Cádiz, Spain. In March 2020, the vessel arrived at Navantia for a major refi;  work was suspended soon after the pandemic started. When finished the ship will emerge significantly updated with a new name: the Carnival Radiance.

Carnival Sunrise
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: The Bahamas

After docking in Miami earlier this month, the Carnival Sunrise is back in the Bahamas. Currently, it is maneuvering near Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Elation
Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation is currently sailing near the Grand Bahama Island, en route to Little Stirrup Cay, also in the Bahamas.

Carnival Paradise
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Caribbean

After a couple months docked in St. Maarten, the Carnival Paradise arrived in the Bahamas on June 15. The Fantasy-class ship docked at a shipyard in Freeport for a few days before sailing back to St. Maarten.

Carnival Sunshine
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sunshine is yet another Carnival ship in the Bahamas. The vessel is currently anchored in the Great Stirrup Cay area.  

Carnival Sensation
Year Built: 1993
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: Galveston, Texas

The Carnival Sensation is docked in Galveston, along with the Carnival Vista.  

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Ecstasy is near Great Stirrup Cay. The ship returned to the Bahamas recently after docking in Miami for supplies earlier this month.

