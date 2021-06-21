Here Are All The Princess Ships Set to Cruise in the U.S.

After confirming its service resumption in Alaska, Princess Cruises has announced its intent to return to service in other U.S. ports, sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale this fall.
By the November, eight Princess MedallionClass ships will be once again taking guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.
Here’s the detailed summary:
Ship: Majestic Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2017
Homeport: Seattle until September; Los Angeles from October
Itinerary: Alaska until September; California Coast, Mexican Riviera and Hawaii from October
First Cruise: July 25, 2021
Ship: Grand Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600
Built: 1998
Homeport: Los Angeles
Itinerary: California Coast, Mexican Riviera and Hawaii
First Cruise: September 25, 2021
Ship: Ruby Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,070
Built: 2008
Homeport: San Francisco
Itinerary: California Coast, Mexican Riviera and Hawaii
First Cruise: October 24, 2021
Ship: Enchanted Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2020
Built: 3,600
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Itinerary: 10-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean
First Cruise: November 30, 2021
Ship: Sky Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2019
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Itinerary: Three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises to Eastern Caribbean or/and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: November 20, 2021
Ship: Regal Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2014
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Itinerary: Three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises to Eastern Caribbean or/and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: November 17, 2021
Ship: Caribbean Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Itinerary: Three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises to Eastern Caribbean or/and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: November 28, 2021
Ship: Crown Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,070
Built: 2006
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Itinerary: 10-day cruises to the Panama Canal
First Cruise: November 6, 2021