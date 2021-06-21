Here Are All The Princess Ships Set to Cruise in the U.S.

After confirming its service resumption in Alaska, Princess Cruises has announced its intent to return to service in other U.S. ports, sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale this fall.

By the November, eight Princess MedallionClass ships will be once again taking guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.

Here’s the detailed summary:

Ship: Majestic Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2017

Homeport: Seattle until September; Los Angeles from October

Itinerary: Alaska until September; California Coast, Mexican Riviera and Hawaii from October

First Cruise: July 25, 2021

Ship: Grand Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,600

Built: 1998

Homeport: Los Angeles

Itinerary: California Coast, Mexican Riviera and Hawaii

First Cruise: September 25, 2021

Ship: Ruby Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,070

Built: 2008

Homeport: San Francisco

Itinerary: California Coast, Mexican Riviera and Hawaii

First Cruise: October 24, 2021

Ship: Enchanted Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2020

Built: 3,600

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Itinerary: 10-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean

First Cruise: November 30, 2021

Ship: Sky Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2019

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Itinerary: Three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises to Eastern Caribbean or/and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: November 20, 2021

Ship: Regal Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2014

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Itinerary: Three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises to Eastern Caribbean or/and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: November 17, 2021

Ship: Caribbean Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Itinerary: Three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises to Eastern Caribbean or/and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: November 28, 2021

Ship: Crown Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,070

Built: 2006

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Itinerary: 10-day cruises to the Panama Canal

First Cruise: November 6, 2021