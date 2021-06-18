Florida Wins Court Case Against CDC to Lift Conditional Sail Order

The State of Florida has prevailed in its injunction against the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lift the Conditional Sail Order (CSO) that has been restricting the cruise industry since October 2020.

A court essentially ruled in favor of Florida that the CSO exceeds the CDC's "statutory and regulatory authority."

Florida’s motion for a preliminary injunction is now granted and the CDC is now preliminarily enjoined from enforcing the CSO against a cruise ship arriving in, within, or departing from a port in Florida. The injunction is stayed until July 18, at which time the CSO will only stay as a non-binding consideration, recommendation or guideline.

The court also noted the CDC may propose a “narrower injunction” no later than July 2. Both parties are also being ordered back to the mediation table.

The case was brought forward by Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

"Today’s ruling is a victory for Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry," said Moody in a statement. "The federal government does not have the authority to single out and lock down an entire industry indefinitely."