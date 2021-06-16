World Navigator To Sail in Egypt and Greek Isles in Summer 2021

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced new summer 2021 itineraries for its first, newly constructed expedition ship, the World Navigator.

According to a press release, the updated inaugural season includes alternating departures from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, and Cairo (Alexandria), Egypt, starting Aug. 4. The five new itineraries, ranging from seven to 12 nights, feature UNESCO World Heritage Sites at nearly all of the 14 unique ports of call and include multiple nights in either Cairo or Mykonos, Greece.

Atlas said that the itinerary changes reflect Atlas’ response to geopolitical uncertainty in Israel as part of the cruise brand’s commitment to guests’ safety and health.

“The safety and health of our guests and staff is our top priority,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“While we would have liked to carry out our original Holy Land itineraries this summer, the region’s geopolitics does not make it prudent. However, we created World Navigator’s Egypt and Greek Isles voyages to offer travelers a new, unique and superior choice of exclusive and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, in true luxe-adventure style,” he added.

On the Aug. 4, maiden voyage, guests will also be hosted at an included celebration dinner and party on the Giza Plateau overlooking the iconic pyramids, which will be illuminated into the evening exclusively for the World Navigator guests.

Due to her small size, the World Navigator will also exclusively call at small and authentic Greek islands where larger ships cannot reach. At port, the World Navigator guests can enjoy a choice of complimentary shore excursions, as well as other optional immersive experiences.

Complimentary tour options include a traditional Mykonos village Ano Mera, a visit to Akrotiri, ranked among the world’s top archeological sites, and Alexandria’s National Museum and its iconic library.

Guests seeking to delve deeper into Egyptian and Greek heritage can opt for premium escorted overland tours, which include all the major sites of Alexandria, Cairo, Luxor and Athens, Atlas wrote.

All shore excursions and overland tours will be conducted in small groups, led by expert and screened local tour guides and aboard full-size motorcoaches operated at less than 50 percent occupancy to provide ample personal space. Wireless headsets will also be used to allow guests to remain socially distant while still enjoying the guides’ commentary, Atlas explained.

According to the press release, the World Navigator guests will be subject to Atlas’ All Inclusive All The Way promise, which includes complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at each port, prepaid gratuities, shipboard gourmet dining, premium beverages, and much more.

All staff and crew are trained in and will observe stringent health protocols, and guests will participate in screening tests prior to boarding and during the voyage.