Hanseatic Nature Becomes First Cruise Ship To Sail From Hamburg

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Hanseatic Nature has become the first cruise ship to operate a commercial voyage in Hamburg, Germany since the start of the pandemic.

The 230-passenger vessel has departed from the Cruise Center Altona on the evening of June 15.

"We are very pleased that the cruise season in Hamburg has started today with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and to finally welcome a cruise ship with passengers and crew at our terminals again," said Simone Maraschi, managing director of the terminal operator Cruise Gate Hamburg GmbH.

"Last summer showed that safe cruises are possible even in times of a pandemic. For this year's restart, we have additionally overviewed, adapted and improved the operational and hygienic concepts that were elaborated with the cruise lines last year and which proven successful," Maraschi added.

A total of 81 calls took place from / to Hamburg in the 2020 season. None of the cruises taking place after the restart in June 2020 had experienced any incidents.

The Port of Hamburg was one of the first cruise ports globally to manage a controlled restart in close collaboration with the authorities and cruise lines. Guidelines for the resumption of the cruise business regulated, among other things, the implementation of infection control concepts in the terminals.

Maraschi said that “as of today we cannot make any reliable statements (regarding the further development of the cruise season) as the cruise lines are still in the process of adjusting their itineraries.”

“(F)urthermore the development of the season depends on external factors such as the opening of the Scandinavian and North Sea countries,” he said. “We are optimistic, however, especially because of the positive experience gained after the restart last year in Hamburg."

Currently, AIDA Cruises plan to sail from Hamburg from July 2021.