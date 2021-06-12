Changing Colors: Major Cruise Brands Introduce New Liveries

Cruise lines are embracing new hull art and ship liveries in an effort to stand out, as highlighted by Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, which are both embracing new paint schemes on their ships.

Carnival Cruise Line

This year Carnival Cruise Line became the latest brand to introduce a new livery. In May, the company announced that the new hull design of the new Mardi Gras will become a feature across the fleet as the company prepares to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022.

The livery is highlighted by a stately navy-blue hull, inspired by officers’ uniforms, along with vibrant red and white accents running the entire length of the ship.

After the Mardi Gras, the Carnival Magic (pictured above) was the first vessel to receive the new colors during a drydock in Marseilles.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International updated its livery in 2020, adding a larger name on the hull of the new Odyssey of the Seas. Unusually big, the vessel name runs 87.4 meters down each side of the ship.

It's the second new look for Royal Caribbean in the last decade.

The Quantum of the Seas, launched in 2014, debuted a new color template for the company, with a light blue hull.

The color scheme was later added on selected vessels, including the recently “Amplified” Freedom of the Seas.

Celebrity Cruises

As part of the Celebrity Revolution program, Celebrity Cruises is adding a new livery to its fleet. While undergoing the upgrades, the company’s existing ships also receive the color scheme of the new Edge-cClass vessels that have a dark blue hull.

The livery has been added to seven of the 11 Celebrity ships.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises introduced a new livery in 2016, adding a giant version of its “sea witch” logo to the hull of the 2013-built Royal Princess.

The fresh look, which also includes the repositioning of the ship’s name, was later added to other vessels and is now present on the entire fleet.

Costa Cruises

In 2018, Costa C became another Carnival Corporation brand to introduce a revised livery. The subtle change saw the name of the ships painted on the bow with a specially designed new font in larger lettering, as well as the addition of a stylized Italian flag.

The livery was created to mark the 70th anniversary of the Italian brand and has since been added to the entire fleet.

P&O UK

With the introduction of the 2015-built Britannia, P&O Cruises also introduced a new paint scheme to its fleet.

The brand’s traditional funnels were repainted in blue, with the addition of P&O’s rising sun logo. As part of the new livery the hulls across the fleet saw a stylized British flag added.

P&O Australia

In 2016, P&O Australia announced the addition of a stylized Southern Cross to the hull of its latest vessel, the Pacific Explorer. Along with a new color and a new logo on the funnel, the five-star constellation image became P&O’s new livery.

More recently, the look was added to the Pacific Encounter, the newest ship in the fleet.

Silversea Cruises

Silversea is introducing a new hull color to its fleet with a light gray adorned on the hulls of select ships.

Three vessels are currently sporting the updated color scheme, including the new Silver Origin.

Under construction in Italy, the newbuild Silver Dawn already shows the new gray hull as well.

Marella Cruises

To mark the addition of the former Splendour of the Seas to its fleet, the TUI-owned Marella Cruises introduced a new livery in 2016.

Then called Thomson Cruises, the brand created a new “wave design”, in-line with TUI’s airplanes.

According to Marella, the new branding was meant to keep the consistency across all markets and is now present on the entire cruise fleet.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Line

In 2015, Fred. Olsen debuted a new look on its fleet.. The new color scheme and livery represented the change of position for its product within the premium market, the company said at the time.

The gray hull is a throwback to Fred. Olsen’s heritage, when the first Black Watch and Black Prince were launched in the 1930s, according to the company. The use of the “Cartier” red line refers to the company’s “Red Carpet” service level for every guest.