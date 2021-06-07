Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Carnival Cruise Line Set for July Restart from Galveston

Carnival Vista

Carnival Cruise Line today confirmed its plans to return to guest operations from Port of Galveston on July 3 with the Carnival Vista, followed by the return of operations on the Carnival Breeze on July 15.

Carnival said that these cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination, in accordance with current guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"We appreciate the progress and support for our U.S. restart from the CDC and other key federal agencies; however, the current CDC requirements for cruising with a guest base that is unvaccinated will make it very difficult to deliver the experience our guests expect, especially given the large number of families with younger children who sail with us. As a result, our alternative is to operate our ships from the U.S. during the month of July with vaccinated guests," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The other ship and port identified for a July restart is the Carnival Horizon from PortMiami.

Carnival said that it continues to work with both the State of Florida and the CDC for Carnival Horizon sailings and plans to provide an update by Friday concerning protocols specific to these sailings to all booked guests.

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report