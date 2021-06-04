First Photos as New Carnival Mardi Gras Arrives at Port Canaveral

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras made her U.S. debut this morning docking for the first time at Port Canaveral’s Cruise Terminal 3.

The Port Canaveral-based Carnival Freedom and Carnival Liberty joined the new LNG-powered Mardi Gras as she made her way down the cruise channel.

More than 1,500 fans lined Jetty Park, located adjacent to the terminal, to welcome Mardi Gras to the Space Coast, while Carnival President Christine Duffy, Carnival Corp. Chairman Micky Arison, Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald, Carnival Corporation COO Josh Weinstein, and Canaveral Port Authority CEO Captain John Murray, along with 300 travel advisors, partners, dignitaries and guests, participated in a welcome reception.

“Mardi Gras has been five years in the making and today’s arrival is a historic milestone for our company not to mention a truly emotional moment for everyone here at Carnival Cruise Line,” said Duffy. “This ship offers so many innovations and ways for our guests to choose fun that we are certain that she will quickly become a guest favorite. And as we look forward to our restart in guest operations, Mardi Gras’ arrival is symbolic of the excitement and anticipation we have about the future at Carnival Cruise Line.”

“For nearly four years we have been working hard to prepare for Mardi Gras,” said Capt. Murray. “As we welcome home this magnificent ship to Port Canaveral, we are filled with pride to see her at berth at our beautiful Cruise Terminal 3.”

The company will now begin the process of ramping up Mardi Gras’ crew to a full contingent of 1,750 for the new ship to sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.