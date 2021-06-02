CDC Is Quickly Approving Port Agreements, Homeports and Test Voyages

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is quickly approving port agreements, simulated voyages (test cruises with volunteers) as well as homeports, according to a court filing.

The CDC said it has approved port deals for 22 vessels to cruise from five different homeports, and is looking at agreements for six more cruise ships.

Homeports are believed to be Miami, Port Canaveral, Port Everglades, Seattle and Galveston, but the CDC did not name the ports, ships or cruise brands.

In addition, the CDC said it has approved or provisionally approved four requests to conduct simulated voyages with six more requests under review.

The CDC noted it has approved and has received and provisionally approved two conditional sailing certificates for highly vaccinated cruises.