SRC

CDC Is Quickly Approving Port Agreements, Homeports and Test Voyages

CDC Building

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is quickly approving port agreements, simulated voyages (test cruises with volunteers) as well as homeports, according to a court filing.

The CDC said it has approved port deals for 22 vessels to cruise from five different homeports, and is looking at agreements for six more cruise ships. 

Homeports are believed to be Miami, Port Canaveral, Port Everglades, Seattle and Galveston, but the CDC did not name the ports, ships or cruise brands. 

In addition, the CDC said it has approved or provisionally approved four requests to conduct simulated voyages with six more requests under review. 

The CDC noted it has approved and has received and provisionally approved two conditional sailing certificates for highly vaccinated cruises.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

101 Ships | 209,402 Berths | $61 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Naval Rocha

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report