Global Cruise Ship Orderbook June Update

The global cruise ship orderbook has been updated for June by Cruise Industry News.

The orderbook has slimmed down to 101 cruise ships with the May delivery of the Sea Cloud Spirit. However, there are now more berths on order as Celebrity Cruises has upsized its Celebrity Beyond to over 3,000 berths when the innovative ship is delivered in 2022.

Through 2027, over 209,000 berths will be introduced into cruise service.

Download a PDF of the orderbook here.

More ships are due for imminent deliveries including the Crystal Endeavor, which just completed her final set of sea trials and saw a top speed of nearly 20 knots.

Other ships projected for summer delivery include a pair of SunStone newbuilds on charter deals, the Ocean Explorer and Ocean Victory.

In addition there is the ultra-advanced Le Commandant-Charcot from Ponant, and Holland America Line's Rotterdam.

Meanwhile, in Portugal the World Navigator is close to complete for Mystic Cruises and Atlas Ocean Voyages.

The last seven months of 2021 could see up to 28 new cruise ships delivered based on previous announcements by cruise companies, although a few vessels will most likely be delayed to 2022.