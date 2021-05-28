Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Crystal Set for August European River Start

Crystal Mahler on the Moselle

Crystal River Cruises is planning to return to cruising on August 29.

"I am pleased to announce that our plans are well underway to resume river cruising in Europe beginning August 29, 2021 as we are cautiously optimistic about the recent news from the European Union allowing entry for vaccinated travelers," said Walter Littlejohn, Crystal River Cruises’ Senior Vice President & Managing Director.

"The European Union’s recently approved protocol allowing leisure travel by vaccinated travelers was a necessary and welcome step toward the resumption of unfettered European river cruising. It is important to note the adoption of these protocols by the individual EU member states that impact our multi-country itineraries is a critical next step, as the member states ultimately control the borders," said Littlejohn.

Crystal is now currently assessing its final ship deployment for fall and winter 2021, with news set to follow.

"We have worked tirelessly in developing new health and safety protocols that address the unique challenges of COVID-19 with the greatest care for both our guests and our crew," Littlejohn added.

