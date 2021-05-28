American Queen Steamboat Announces 2022 Ohio River Sailings

American Queen Steamboat Company has announced its 2022 Ohio River region program.

For the first time in the company’s history, three paddlewheelers will operate a full season in the Midwest, with 30 dedicated Ohio River sailings currently scheduled for 2022.

As the only overnight provider operating on the Ohio River, and in response to guest demand for less-traveled routes contrasting the Mississippi River headliner, the American Queen, American Duchess and the new American Countess, will provide guests the opportunity to travel through the charms of the U.S. heartland from Kentucky to Ohio to Pennsylvania.

“With the addition of the American Countess, our team has the flexibility to develop more itineraries than ever before, including routes that showcase the Ohio River in particular, as our guests continue to seek out more accessible, close-to-home cruising options,” said Shawn Bierdz, president, American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines. “From major urban centers like Louisville, Ky. and Pittsburgh, Pa. to charming port towns like Madison, In. and Brandenburg, Ky., we are thrilled to introduce our guests to these compelling destinations along the Ohio River.”