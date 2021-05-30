Royal Caribbean International Resumption Breakdown: Ship by Ship

Royal Caribbean International will have ships in service in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Asia this summer, with more vessels to quickly re-enter service.

Meanwhile, other ships will come back in a staggered manner throughout the rest of 2021, according to published deployment and the line's own website.

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: June 12, 2021

Homeport: Nassau

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Grand Bahama Island

Allure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Nassau, Falmouth, Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: July 7, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Getaway

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Belize City, Cozumel and George Town

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,250

Date: July 10, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: July 5, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: December 5, 2021

Homeport: Bridgetown

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples

Independence of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: July 11, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and George Town

Jewel of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 10, 2021

Homeport: Limassol

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: July 2, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: July 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: July 2, 2021

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: November 15, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay and Labadee

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: August 13, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Dawes Glacier (cruising)

Quantum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since December 1, 2020

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Only sea days

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: October 24, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Labadee and Key West

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Ravenna

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Split

Serenade of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 19, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau and Ketchikan

Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: July 30, 2021*

Homeport: Hong Kong

Length: 2 nights

Itinerary: Only sea days

*Projected

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Vision of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: June 3, 2021

Homeport: Tianjin

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Fukuoka and Nagasaki

Wonder of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,448

Date: March 26, 2022

Homeport: Tianjin

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Fukuoka and Kumamoto