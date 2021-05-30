Royal Caribbean International Resumption Breakdown: Ship by Ship

Royal Caribbean International will have ships in service in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Asia this summer, with more vessels to quickly re-enter service.
Meanwhile, other ships will come back in a staggered manner throughout the rest of 2021, according to published deployment and the line's own website.
Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: June 12, 2021
Homeport: Nassau
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Grand Bahama Island
Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Nassau, Falmouth, Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: July 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaway
Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Belize City, Cozumel and George Town
Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard
Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 5, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard
Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 5, 2021
Homeport: Bridgetown
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples
Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 11, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and George Town
Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Limassol
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes
Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel
Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: November 15, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay and Labadee
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: August 13, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Dawes Glacier (cruising)
Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days
Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Labadee and Key West
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Ravenna
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Split
Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 19, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau and Ketchikan
Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: July 30, 2021*
Homeport: Hong Kong
Length: 2 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days
*Projected
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Nagasaki
Wonder of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,448
Date: March 26, 2022
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Kumamoto