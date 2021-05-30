SRC

Royal Caribbean International Resumption Breakdown: Ship by Ship

Ovation of the Seas in Alaska

Royal Caribbean International will have ships in service in the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Asia this summer, with more vessels to quickly re-enter service.

Meanwhile, other ships will come back in a staggered manner throughout the rest of 2021, according to published deployment and the line's own website. 

Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: June 12, 2021
Homeport: Nassau
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Grand Bahama Island 

Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Nassau, Falmouth, Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: July 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaway    

Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Belize City, Cozumel and George Town

Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard  

Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 5, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel

Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard  

Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 5, 2021
Homeport: Bridgetown
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries

Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples

Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 11, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and George Town

Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Limassol
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes   

Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel  

Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami 
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty  
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau  

Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: November 15, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay and Labadee

Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: August 13, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Dawes Glacier (cruising)

Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days

Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Labadee and Key West

Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Ravenna
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Split  

Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 19, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau and Ketchikan

Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: July 30, 2021*
Homeport: Hong Kong
Length: 2 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days

*Projected

Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: San Juan   
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao  

Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Nagasaki  

Wonder of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,448
Date: March 26, 2022
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Kumamoto 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Detyens

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report