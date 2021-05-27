Stretched Star Legend Delivered to Windstar from Fincantieri

The Star Legend, the second ship to be stretched for Windstar Cruises, has been delivered to the luxury brand from the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo.

Windstar President Chris Prelog signed to take delivery of the now 312-guest ship on Tuesday in Italy.

The $250 million stretch program involves Windstar’s Star-class luxury vessels, with the Star Breeze having been stretched already, the Star Legend just being delivered and the Star Pride set to follow.

All three ships are getting a new 25.6-meter mid-body section with 50 new staterooms, as well as new public venues, restaurants and new engines.