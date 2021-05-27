SRC

Stretched Star Legend Delivered to Windstar from Fincantieri

The Star Breeze and Legend are now stretched. (By courtesy of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. - All rights reserved)

The Star Legend, the second ship to be stretched for Windstar Cruises, has been delivered to the luxury brand from the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo.

Windstar President Chris Prelog signed to take delivery of the now 312-guest ship on Tuesday in Italy.

Chris Prelog, president (bottom left), signs on the dotted line for the Star Legend

The $250 million stretch program involves Windstar’s Star-class luxury vessels, with the Star Breeze having been stretched already, the Star Legend just being delivered and the Star Pride set to follow.

All three ships are getting a new 25.6-meter mid-body section with 50 new staterooms, as well as new public venues, restaurants and new engines.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Blohm Voss May

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today