Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

President Joe Biden Signs Bill to Save 2021 Alaska Cruise Season

Princess Ship in Alaska

U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act into law on Monday, which temporarily allows foreign-flagged cruise ships to sail in the region without having to dock in Canada first.

According to a statement from the White House, the law will be in effect until either Canada lifts restrictions on their cruise ship ban, or March 31, 2022.

The U.S. Senate passed the bill two weeks ago that was the work of Alaskan Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan. The bill then moved to Congress which approved it last week, with Biden quickly signing it on Monday evening. 

The law paves the way for the majority of cruise ships to operate in Alaska this summer. Cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line have already announced deployments.

