When Will Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Sail Again? Ship by Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line will have multiple ships restarting service in the Caribbean and Europe in coming months, and is expected to follow its peers into Alaska for a partial summer 2021 cruise season.

Meanwhile, other ships will come back in a staggered manner throughout the rest of 2021, according to published deployment and the line's own website.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Victoria

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: October 24, 2021

Homeport: New York City

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with two overnights)

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: October 3, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli and Dubrovnik

Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 14, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola and Puerto Plata

Norwegian Epic

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca

Norwegian Escape

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: October 22, 2021

Homeport: Southampton to Civitavecchia

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Brest, Lisbon, Cádiz, Málaga, Alicante, Tarragona, Cannes, Livorno and Naples

Norwegian Gem

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: August 15, 2021

Homeport: La Romana

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bridgetown, Castries, Philipsburg and Saint John

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: September 2, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Piraeus and Livorno

Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: July 25, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Heraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos, Katakolon, Corfu and Santorini

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: November 18, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Cartagena, Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Joy

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Montego Bay

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Harvest Caye, Roatán, Cozumel and Ocho Rios

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: December 7, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia to Miami

Length: 16 nights

Itinerary: Livorno, Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Málaga, Cádiz, Lisbon and Ponta Delgada

Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: October 4, 2021

Homeport: Venice to Istanbul

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Split, Korkula, Corfu, Santorini, Kusadasi, Patmos, Piraeus and Volos

Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: October 3, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Newcastle, South Queensferry, Invergordon, Kirkwall, Belfast and Dublin

Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Date: October 12, 2021

Homeport: Seattle to Yokohama

Length: 16 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Seward, Petropavlovsk and Hakodate

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Honolulu

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai