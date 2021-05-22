When Will Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Sail Again? Ship by Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line will have multiple ships restarting service in the Caribbean and Europe in coming months, and is expected to follow its peers into Alaska for a partial summer 2021 cruise season.
Meanwhile, other ships will come back in a staggered manner throughout the rest of 2021, according to published deployment and the line's own website.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Norwegian Bliss
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Victoria
Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: New York City
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with two overnights)
Norwegian Dawn
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: October 3, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli and Dubrovnik
Norwegian Encore
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: November 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola and Puerto Plata
Norwegian Epic
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca
Norwegian Escape
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: October 22, 2021
Homeport: Southampton to Civitavecchia
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Brest, Lisbon, Cádiz, Málaga, Alicante, Tarragona, Cannes, Livorno and Naples
Norwegian Gem
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: August 15, 2021
Homeport: La Romana
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bridgetown, Castries, Philipsburg and Saint John
Norwegian Getaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: September 2, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Piraeus and Livorno
Norwegian Jade
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: July 25, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Heraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos, Katakolon, Corfu and Santorini
Norwegian Jewel
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: November 18, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Cartagena, Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya
Norwegian Joy
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Montego Bay
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Harvest Caye, Roatán, Cozumel and Ocho Rios
Norwegian Pearl
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: December 7, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia to Miami
Length: 16 nights
Itinerary: Livorno, Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Málaga, Cádiz, Lisbon and Ponta Delgada
Norwegian Sky
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay
Norwegian Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: October 4, 2021
Homeport: Venice to Istanbul
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Split, Korkula, Corfu, Santorini, Kusadasi, Patmos, Piraeus and Volos
Norwegian Star
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: October 3, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Newcastle, South Queensferry, Invergordon, Kirkwall, Belfast and Dublin
Norwegian Sun
Capacity at 100%: 2,002
Date: October 12, 2021
Homeport: Seattle to Yokohama
Length: 16 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Seward, Petropavlovsk and Hakodate
Pride of America
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Honolulu
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai