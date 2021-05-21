Carnival Magic Nears Completion of Drydock, Gets New Colors

The Carnival Magic is shown here during drydock in Marseilles, France, with its new red, white and blue livery that will soon become a trademark of the Carnival Cruise Line fleet.

Inspired by design which debuts on its newest ship, the Mardi Gras, the new livery will be added to other ships as they undergo scheduled drydocks, with the next ship being the Carnival Glory in June.

The new hull design pays homage to maritime tradition and patriotic colors, the eye-catching hull design is highlighted by a stately navy blue hull inspired by officers’ uniforms.

Carnival Magic’s drydock in Marseilles is scheduled to be completed May 24.