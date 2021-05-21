SRC

Carnival Magic Nears Completion of Drydock, Gets New Colors

 Magic20Dry20Dock20Marseilles

The Carnival Magic is shown here during drydock in Marseilles, France, with its new red, white and blue livery that will soon become a trademark of the Carnival Cruise Line fleet.

Inspired by design which debuts on its newest ship, the Mardi Gras, the new livery will be added to other ships as they undergo scheduled drydocks, with the next ship being the Carnival Glory in June.

The new hull design pays homage to maritime tradition and patriotic colors, the eye-catching hull design is highlighted by a stately navy blue hull inspired by officers’ uniforms.

Carnival Magic’s drydock in Marseilles is scheduled to be completed May 24.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Amsterdam

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report