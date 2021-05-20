Alaska Season Inches Closer as House Passes Bill, Biden to Sign Next

The 2021 Alaska cruise season is inching closer to happening as the U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously passed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act that will allow cruise ships to bypass required stops in Canadian ports.

The U.S. Senate passed the bill last week that was the work of Alaskan Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

Now the bill moves to the White House and President Joe Biden for his signature, which would pave the way for a 2021 Alaska cruise season combined with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also loosening some of its own regulations for the cruise industry.