Another Classic Cruise Ship Scrapped

 Boudicca Beached

The former Boudicca from Fred. Olsen Cruise Line has been beached for scrapping in Aliaga.

The ship was sold by Fred. Olsen in 2020 and was set to become an accommodation vessel, with those plans apparently falling through.

The Boudicca enjoyed a 42-year career that started with Royal Viking Line. Of note, it was one of the first cruise ships to be lengthened. 

The ship also sailed for Norwegian Cruise Line, Birka Line, Princess Cruises and even Star Cruises, Hyundai and Iberojet before landing with Fred. Olsen in 2005.

Fred. Olsen sold its classic Black Watch at the same time as the Boudicca, and reportedly to the same buyer. Her fate remains unknown.

 

 

