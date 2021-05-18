Celestyal Announces 2022-2023 Cruise Program

Celestyal Cruises has announced its new Celestyal Experience will set sail beginning on March 5, 2022 with the seven-night Three Continents itinerary.

The company said that while the vessel was added to the fleet in 2020, and it was earlier scheduled to be introduced this year, the 2021 scheduled deployment had to be postponed until next year due to the pandemic.

“As we begin to resume cruise operations this summer season, we are delighted to also announce our plans for the next two years, which includes the exciting introduction of the Celestyal Experience to our fleet. The Celestyal Experience embodies Celestyal Cruises’ commitment to an intimate, authentically Greek experience onboard a contemporary, well-appointed, mid-sized cruise ship. She will undoubtedly be instrumental in driving our continued growth,” said Celestyal Cruises’ Chief Commercial Officer, Leslie Peden.

The Three Continents seven-night itinerary calling on Greece (Athens and Rhodes), Turkey (Kusadasi), Israel (Ashdod), Egypt (Port Said) and Cyprus (Limassol) offers all-inclusive pricing starting at $1,019, per person. In 2023, the Celestyal Experience will operate seven- and 14-night voyages year-round starting on January 7 with the Three Continents itinerary.

All 2022 and 2023 sailings will be available for booking from May 20, 2021.

Starting on April 9, 2022, the Celestyal Experience will set sail on the Eclectic Aegean itinerary. And in 2023, due to increased demand, according to the company, the Eclectic Aegean itinerary will start on March 4 for six sailings on the Celestyal Experience and will return for a further ten sailings on October 28, this time on Celestyal Olympia, offering both Christmas and New Year’s departures for the first time. All-inclusive pricing starts at $1,049, per person.

On April 30, 2022 the Celestyal Experience will begin the Idyllic Aegean itinerary starting in Athens and visiting Rhodes, Crete (Agios Nikolaos), Santorini, Milos, Mykonos and Kusadasi (Ephesus), with all-inclusive pricing starting at $1,019, per person.

On October 15, 2022 the Celestyal Experience will set sail on a one-time, special Steps of Paul itinerary tracing the footsteps of St. Paul, the Apostle, across the Mediterranean.

The company also said it is extending its popular program of short, three- and four-night cruises on the Celestyal Olympia for 2022 and 2023.