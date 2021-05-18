New Carnival and Royal Caribbean Ships Are Heading to Florida

Two brand new cruise ships that have yet to see paying guests are now confirmed to be heading to Florida, and both to Port Canaveral, in what may be a signal of impending restart news.

Royal Caribbean International was forced to cancel its Israel season aboard the Odyssey of the Seas due to the conflict in the Middle East, and the new Quantum-Ultra class ship is now heading to Florida, where she is expected to arrive later this month.

Carnival Cruise Line is making a similar move, opting to sail a trans-Atlantic crossing on the new Mardi Gras from Barcelona to Florida, arriving in Port Canaveral June 4.

The ship moves also follow news from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, as the agency has lifted some of its more complex requirements surrounding the Conditional Sail Order, with more changes expected to follow.