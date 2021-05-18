Intellian

New Carnival and Royal Caribbean Ships Are Heading to Florida

Mardi Gras (top) and Odyssey (bottom)

Two brand new cruise ships that have yet to see paying guests are now confirmed to be heading to Florida, and both to Port Canaveral, in what may be a signal of impending restart news.

Royal Caribbean International was forced to cancel its Israel season aboard the Odyssey of the Seas due to the conflict in the Middle East, and the new Quantum-Ultra class ship is now heading to Florida, where she is expected to arrive later this month.

Carnival Cruise Line is making a similar move, opting to sail a trans-Atlantic crossing on the new Mardi Gras from Barcelona to Florida, arriving in Port Canaveral June 4.

The ship moves also follow news from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, as the agency has lifted some of its more complex requirements surrounding the Conditional Sail Order, with more changes expected to follow. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report