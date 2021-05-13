2021 Alaska Cruise Season May Be Saved as U.S. Senate Passes Key Bill

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that will allow foreign-flagged cruise ships to operate in Alaska without calling on a Canadian port as the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act was passed on Thursday.

It's a huge step to saving part of the 2021 Alaska cruise season.

The legislation was the work of Alaskan Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

Next, the bill goes to the U.S. House for approval.

The House will need to vote it through and then President Joe Biden will need to sign it.

"Huge victory today in my effort to provide an opportunity for economic recovery for Alaskan communities who rely on cruise ship passengers -- the Senate just passed my bill," said Senator Murkowski in a social media post.

If the bill moves through other branches of the U.S. goverment efficiently, the next step would be for the industry to gain CDC approval to operate.