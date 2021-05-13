Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Carnival President to Serve on Miss Universe Selection Committee

Christine Duffy

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, will serve on the selection committee of the Miss Universe Competition which takes place this Sunday, May 16, in Hollywood, Fla., and airs live on A&E’s FYI broadcast channel and Telemundo, according to a press release. 

Duffy will be part of an all-female panel of eight judges who will determine who among 90 international contestants will earn the title.

During the broadcast, Duffy will present a Miss Universe contestant with the “Spirit of Carnival” award for representing the company’s values of fun, friendship, diversity and inclusion.

“Serving as a Miss Universe judge is not only a tremendous honor but a wonderful way to celebrate the accomplishments of so many smart and inspiring women from around the world. There’s a synergy between Carnival and Miss Universe as our ships are filled with smiling, friendly faces from around the world,” said Duffy.

“It is also my privilege to present the ‘Spirit of Carnival’ award to a contestant who is a role model and shares our values of making others feel welcomed, valued and respected.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report