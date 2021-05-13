Carnival President to Serve on Miss Universe Selection Committee

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, will serve on the selection committee of the Miss Universe Competition which takes place this Sunday, May 16, in Hollywood, Fla., and airs live on A&E’s FYI broadcast channel and Telemundo, according to a press release.

Duffy will be part of an all-female panel of eight judges who will determine who among 90 international contestants will earn the title.

During the broadcast, Duffy will present a Miss Universe contestant with the “Spirit of Carnival” award for representing the company’s values of fun, friendship, diversity and inclusion.

“Serving as a Miss Universe judge is not only a tremendous honor but a wonderful way to celebrate the accomplishments of so many smart and inspiring women from around the world. There’s a synergy between Carnival and Miss Universe as our ships are filled with smiling, friendly faces from around the world,” said Duffy.

“It is also my privilege to present the ‘Spirit of Carnival’ award to a contestant who is a role model and shares our values of making others feel welcomed, valued and respected.”