Princess Cruises Cancels More Sailings

Princess Cruises said it had made the decision to cancel more cruises as it continues to work with various government and port authorities to finalize its additional plans for return to cruising.

Cruise Cancellations:

California Coast and Mexico sailings on Ruby Princess through August 21, 2021.

Caribbean sailings on Caribbean Princess through August 21, 2021.

Remaining 2021 Mediterranean season on Enchanted Princess.

The company said continues its discussion with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska 2021 cruise season.

"We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered. We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "We know our guests are just as eager as we are to begin sailing, and we appreciate their patience as we get close to resuming cruising."

For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess will offer to move guests to a choice of an equivalent cruise in 2021 or 2022. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests' 2021 fare on their replacement cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by June 15, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full.