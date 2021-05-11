SRC

Swan Hellenic Partners with Oasis Travel Network

SH Minerva

Swan Hellenic has announced it has formed a preferred supplier partnership with OASIS Travel Network, an independent contractor division of Palm Coast Travel, according to a press release.

Swan Hellenic is debuting into the expedition cruise market later this year with the SH Minerva, set to be followed by two more ships in 2022.

Announcing the partnership, Mitchell J. Schlesinger, Swan Hellenic Director of North American Sales, explained: “Our mission in this introductory phase has been to build strategic partnerships with leading expedition specialists, worldwide destination tour operators and key retail travel agency organizations. Our partnership with OASIS Travel Network will enable Swan Hellenic to expand its product reach across a large network of members with a history of quality service in expedition and luxury sales”.

Kelly Bergin, President of OASIS Travel Network commented: “We are extremely excited to add Swan Hellenic to our portfolio of preferred suppliers. The company provides our members and their clients with a unique approach to cultural expedition experiences and commissions that richly reward our members.”

OASIS Travel Network, the independent contractor division of Palm Coast Travel, has more than 800 members across the United States selling a myriad of cruise products. 

