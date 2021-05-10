Intellian

New Norwegian Cruise Line Ship to Be Named Prima, Deployment Announced

Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced its 2022 newbuild will carry the name Norwegian Prima.

The ship is due to enter service after being delivered from Fincantieri next summer and is one of six in a new class of ships.

The ship is also expected to sail in Europe next summer before crossing to the Caribbean. 

Norwegian said it would announce more news regarding the new ship on Wednesday, but has already confirmed the ship will sail in the Caribbean for winter 2022-2023, on five-, seven- and nine-day cruises.

A separate Orlando Sentinel article said the ship would homeport in Port Canaveral. 

In 2023 the ship will sail from New York City to Bermuda on five- and seven-day cruises from March through May, before heading to Iceland and Northern Europe for the summer season, offering a 10- and 11-day program from Reykjavik or Southampton.

