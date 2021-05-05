All Carnival Cruise Line Ships to Get New Hull Art

Following in the footsteps of the new hull livery on the Carnival Mardi Gras, another Carnival Cruise Line ship will soon receive the new hull design that will become a feature across the fleet as Carnival prepares to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022, according to a press release.

The Carnival Magic will be the first ship to receive the new livery during its current drydock in Marseilles, France.

The hull design is highlighted by a stately navy blue hull inspired by officers’ uniforms along with vibrant red and white accents running the entire length of the ship.

Additional vessels will receive the new livery as they undergo scheduled drydocks according to Carnival.

The Carnival Glory will be the second ship to receive the new hull design during a drydock scheduled in June.

“When we first saw the hull design for Mardi Gras, we knew it was something special and, particularly as we get ready to celebrate our 50th birthday, we’re delighted to incorporate this stunning livery as a signature exterior design element across our fleet,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “As we look to resume sailing in the U.S., we’re coming back with a signature new look as well!”

In addition to the new livery, Carnival Magic will emerge from its drydock on May 24 with an expanded casino, as well as a host of enhancements including freshening up the finishes for the WaterWorks aqua park and pools.