P&O Australia Extends Cruising Pause Until Sept. 17

In line with the periodic review of its temporary pause in operations, P&O Cruises Australia has announced a six-week extension to the pause to Sept. 17, 2021.

The extension to P&O's voluntary pause applies to cruises scheduled to depart from July 31 to on or before the new date of Sept. 17, 2021, and is consistent with the line's practical approach to the operating environment.

The extended pause is being applied as the cruise industry continues to work with relevant government authorities to establish a pathway for the restart of cruising in Australia.

Guests whose bookings have been affected will be notified of the pause and options available either directly or via their appointed travel agent.

P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said the decision reflected our respect for our guests so they could plan their holidays with as much certainty as possible. "We are supporting our industry association as it works with governments and public health authorities to develop a framework for the successful resumption of cruising," Myrmell said.

"I again wish to thank our guests for their unwavering loyalty to P&O Cruises Australia and their passion to cruise with us.

"We look forward to the day when a pathway is confirmed for cruising's return so that we can welcome everyone back onboard.

"For now, we continue to assist our guests in every way we can in spite of the current uncertainty."

