DeCurtis Receives a New US Patent Focused on Contract Tracing

DeCurtis Corporation announced that it has been awarded a new patent, US 10911893, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The patent, titled "Contract Tracing via Location Service," focuses on an innovative methodology of rapidly capturing and reporting data pertinent to an individual's location in an area as well as their proximity to others.

The invention also allows a reliable way to report based on configurable variables such as distance and exposure time, according to a press release.

This patent is a vital part of the DeCurtis Experience Platform's revolutionary approach to location and proximity solutions.

"DeCurtis has again inverted the model with this new patented methodology,” said Derek Fournier, President and Chief Executive Officer, DeCurtis Corporation, which is a key supplier of location and proximity-enabled solutions to the cruise industry.

"Our method interpolates data rapidly and efficiently, providing information that is critical during times of a health crisis, but not limited to its use in that capacity," said Fournier.

Using the location technology of the DeCurtis Experience Platform, reports can be generated by an infected individual's wearable or other beacon, creating a timeline that shows past locations and other individuals possibly exposed. This data allows for efficient cleaning of areas and early quarantine to create a healthier and safer environment.