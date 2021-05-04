Carnival and Other Officials Hold Pro Cruise Rally in Galveston

Carnival Cruise Line joined members of the Federal Maritime Commission, Galveston city and port officials and local businesses on Monday at the Port of Galveston to highlight the economic impact of cruising in Galveston and throughout Texas in a pro-cruise rally.

With Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista providing the backdrop, speakers described the effect that the 14-month pause in operations has had on local businesses that rely so heavily on the cruise industry. Speakers included:

Carnival President Christine Duffy

Galveston Mayor Dr. Craig Brown

FMC Commissioners Louis E. Sola and Carl W. Bentzel

President Ad Interim UTMB Partnership Dr. Ben Raimer

Port of Galveston Director/CEO Rodger Rhees

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Port of Galveston Albert Shannon

International Longshoremen’s Association President Alan Robb

Vacations2Go CEO Emerson Hankamer

Galveston Park Board CEO Kelly de Schaun

Bay Houston Towing Company President Philip Kuebler

Galveston Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Gina Spagnola

In addition, U.S. Senator John Cornyn also sent a video message which can be viewed here.

in addition, crew members from Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze received COVID-19 vaccinations from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

“Today was yet another significant milestone in our efforts to resume cruising in the U.S.,” said Duffy. “We’ve said all along that we would like the cruise industry be given equal treatment of other travel and hospitality companies and this event sent a strong and unified message that we need to start sailing again.”

Added Galveston Mayor Dr. Brown, “Cruising is so critical to the Galveston economy and today’s event clearly demonstrated our community’s desire that cruising return to bring much-needed visitors and jobs back to our community. Galveston has grown to become one of the top homeports for seagoing vacations and the time is right to resume cruising and all the wonderful benefits it brings to our city.”