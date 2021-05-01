Costa Is Cruising Once Again as Smeralda Departs Savona

Costa Cruises, Carnival Corporation's Italian brand, is back in action as the Costa Smeralda is leaving Savona on a week-long cruise in Italy.

It is the first ship of the Italian company to resume operations in 2021, officially kicking off the summer season, which will see a total of four Costa ships cruising the Mediterranean, the company said, in a press release.

The restart of Costa Smeralda was celebrated this morning at the Palacrociere terminal, in the presence of Costa Cruises President, Mario Zanetti, together with the local authorities: the Mayor of Savona, Ilaria Caprioglio, the President of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority, Paolo Emilio Signorini, and the Captain of Savona Costa Guard, Francesco Cimmino.

“This year, the 1st of May takes on a special meaning for Costa Cruises: on Labor Day, our Company is resuming its operation, celebrating the resumption of work, for us and for the entire allied industries. We are delighted to be starting off again from a Ligurian port, from the region that has been our home for over 70 years," said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.

"The cruise and tourism sector is essential for the recovery of the Italian economy. Suffice it to say that, before the pause due to the COVID-19 emergency, our company generated an economic impact of €3.5 billion at national level, with over 17,000 direct and indirect jobs, working with about 5,000 partners. We hope that today's restart will be a sign of a return to normality, for us, for our guests, whom we are pleased to welcome back onboard, and for all the suppliers working in our sector," Zanetti added.

Costa Smeralda's first cruise features an all-Italian itinerary, visiting Savona, but also Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Messina, Cagliari and La Spezia

Guests can choose to book the entire itinerary, for a week-long holiday, or split it into three- and four-day mini-cruises.

All sailings will operate under the Costa Safety Protocol according to the company.

The Costa Smeralda is the first of four ships that will operate for Costa in summer 2021, offering cruises in the Mediterranean. On May 16, the Costa Luminosa will restart, offering week-long cruises to Greece. On June 26, the Costa Deliziosa will be back on one-week cruises to Greece. On July 4, the Costa Firenze will be sailing on a one-week itinerary in Italy. Alongside the return of the Costa Firenze, from July 3 the Costa Smeralda will be back on international itineraries, with week-long cruises in Italy, France and Spain.

“The restart of Costa Cruises on the occasion of the Labor Day takes on a strong symbolic value and must be a good omen for the recovery of an important economic sector such as tourism. The municipality of Savona is pleased to celebrate this restart with Costa Cruises, after very difficult months of health, economic and social crisis, in the 25th year of the Company's presence in Savona. Savona is ready to welcome cruise passengers again," added Ilaria Caprioglio, Mayor of Savona.

"I really appreciate the sense of responsibility and the efforts of Costa Cruises to restart again, confirming the port system of Genoa and Savona as one of the main destinations for cruises in the Mediterranean, with over 2.3 million cruise passengers," said the President of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority, Paolo Emilio Signorini.

“Costa Cruises has developed strict safety protocols with the health authorities, that will allow passengers to experience the cruise in a relaxed and full way, both onboard and ashore. I am proud that Savona is Costa Cruises' home port, and I will keep on working to further strengthen this bond. We made significant investments in the Terminal and others are coming for the electrification of the docks, welcoming a request for sustainability addressed by the local community. We will also work to improve accessibility to the port, integrating even more the world of Costa into the local reality," he said.

"The resumption of cruise activities with the Costa Smeralda is very important, especially in view of the gradual recovery of the sector," noted the Captain of Savona Costa Guard, Francesco Cimmino. “The Harbor Master's Office - Coast Guard of Savona completed the onboard inspection activities for the certifications required by the international Conventions on safety and security; the activities were carried out by specific teams of Inspectors of Savona and Genoa Coast Guard."