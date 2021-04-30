Scenic Eclipse To Sail Northeast Passage, Russian Far East and Japan in 2022-23

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has unveiled its 2022-2023 Arctic program for the Scenic Eclipse. According to a press release, the Scenic Eclipse will be heading to four new destinations, including the Russian Far East, Japan, Northeast Passage and Alaska.

Highlights of the program include Siberia and Russia on a 26-day journey through the ice-laden waters of the legendary Northeast Passage, the Pacific Ring of Fire from Alaska to Chukotka, along the Kamchatka Peninsula to the Kuril Islands, Japan’s less-visited west coast including Hakodate and Sannai Maruyama, South Korea, and the Arctic islands of Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland.

Scenic said that its new destinations for 2022-2023 complement its existing program that takes guests to the heart of the Arctic, discovering the fjords of Norway, Greenland’s glaciers and the geology of Iceland.

The Scenic Eclipse’s expedition experiences are complemented with two helicopters, a custom-built submarine capable of 1,000 feet, and a fleet of zodiacs, as well as the 20-strong Discovery Team that includes geologists, marine biologists, naturalists and glaciologists. The luxury ship has a Polar Class 6 rating, which allows her to sail further and longer in expedition areas.

Guests will be able to kayak and use stand-up paddleboards for a more active way to get up close and personal with the incredible scenery, as well as flightsee or take a landing excursion over remote fjords, icebergs, glaciers and volcanoes, allowing guests to “explore further inland than ever before.”

Special Super Earlybird savings of up to 20 percent are available on many sailings when fares are paid in upon booking, Scenic said.