Scenic Group Hires Brian Chapin to Globalize its Air Operation

Scenic Group has announced that Brian Chapin has joined Scenic Group as its senior director for global air and will be based in the US. This step goes in line with Scenic’s recent efforts to globalize many of its operations, with air operations being the latest.

According to a press release, Chapin will be responsible for building new air and GDS relationships, developing global efficiencies, and exploring technologies that can assist in the streamlining of all air processes.

“Brian is a most welcome addition to our global team and brings 33 years of travel industry and air operations experience,” stated COO Scenic Global Rob Voss.

“As we continue to look for more ways to improve our operations, and through that effort, our guests’ experience, we look forward with eagerness to the great ideas and programs we know Brian will develop and implement,” he added.

Chapin, CTC, CTIE, has worked in management positions for more than 33 years at American Airlines and Virtuoso, and most recently, as the senior director of air and travel solutions for Ensemble Travel Group, where he created, launched and grown the company’s global air program for its 850+ travel agency members.

His expertise in GDS, CRM and ARC systems will greatly enhance the abilities of Scenic Group’s companies (including Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises, Evergreen Tours and Mayflower Tours) to meet the air needs of its guests, Scenic Group said.

The group added that Chapin has also been very involved in ASTA (American Society of Travel Agents) for many years, serving on its board of directors in 2018-2020, as well as continuing to serve on several advisory committees, and was awarded ASTA’s Barbara O’Hare Advocacy Award in 2019.

“I am very excited to join such a remarkable company as it grows its global programs,” said Chapin. “I have been truly taken by the singular focus of every employee I have met to date that the guest experience must be kept top of mind regardless of their job function. I am looking forward to digging into the feedback of guests, employees and the company’s many valued travel partners as we develop world-class air programs for all of Scenic’s travel companies and guests.”