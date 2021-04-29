Lindblad: Looking at More Newbuilds or Acquisitions of Cruise Ships

With robust demand, Lindblad Expeditions is not done expanding its expedition and adventure cruising portfolio as the company has confirmed it is looking at additional newbuilds and acquisitions of existing cruise vessels, according to Sven-Olof Lindblad, president and CEO, speaking on the company’s first quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Lindblad introduced two U.S-flagged coastal ships in 2018 and 2019 in the National Geographic Quest and Venture. Both of those ships will operate in the Alaska cruise market this summer.

A new blue-water polar expedition ship, built to Polar Class 5 specifications, was delivered in 2020 as the 126-guest National Geographic Endurance joined the fleet from Ulstein in Norway. The ship has yet to see paying guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A sister vessel, the 126-guest National Geographic Resolution, joins the fleet in the third quarter this year.

Both newbuilds will operate in Antarctica for the 2021-2022 cruise season.