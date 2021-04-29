Silversea to Homeport in Puerto Williams for Silver Explorer's Antarctica Cruises

Starting in November 2021, Silversea will debut Puerto Williams, Chile, as its new departure port for Silver Explorer’s expedition cruises to Antarctica.

The addition of Puerto Williams will see guests travel seamlessly between Santiago and Antarctica, with a charter flight, according to Silversea.

"The addition of Puerto Williams as a new departure port, combined with our exclusive private flight service between the city and Santiago, highlights our commitment to unlocking seamless expedition experiences to the White Continent in unparalleled comfort," said Conrad Combrink, Silversea's Senior Vice President of Expeditions, Turnaround Operations and Destination Management.

“With an Antarctica voyage to suit the interests and needs of every discerning traveler, Silversea’s collection of voyages to the White Continent is the most diverse offering in the ultra-luxury segment. Aboard our intimate ships, guests enjoy the most inclusive cruise experience available, while benefiting from our team’s destination expertise, which is unrivaled.”

As part of Silversea's all-inclusive Antarctica package, guests will depart from a private terminal in Santiago, Chile, on an exclusive lunchtime flight reserved only for Silversea guests to Puerto Williams -- with extra legroom and additional baggage allowance, according to a company statement.

Following their expedition cruise, guests will once again board a private aircraft for the return flight from Puerto Williams to Santiago. The round-trip, private flight service complements an array of all-inclusive Antarctica package benefits, such as round-trip transoceanic flights in economy class (or reduced business class airfares) to Santiago; a welcome dinner reception and one-night, pre-cruise hotel stay in Santiago; transfers and luggage handling between airport, hotel and ship; and a post-cruise overnight hotel stay (with transfers) for guests who do not have a return international flight on the day of disembarkation.

The private flight benefit is facilitated by Silversea's exclusive partnership with DAP Antarctic Airways, the carrier selected to provide the flight component of Antarctica Bridge, Silversea’s fly-cruise program that will provide the fastest, most direct route to Antarctica, starting with Silver Explorer voyages in December 2021.

Silversea will deploy three expedition ships, the Silver Explorer, Silver Cloud, and Silver Wind, to Antarctica during the region's summer season.