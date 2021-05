Cruising Again Soon: MSC Start Dates By Ship

MSC Cruises will have the MSC Virtuosa, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Seashore, MSC Seaview, MSC Seaside, MSC Preziosa, MSC Splendida, MSC Magnifica, MSC Orchestra and MSC Musica cruising by August, while other ships are still scheduled to cruise, according to published deployment data.

Here's a ship-by-ship look at the expected first sailing of each MSC ship as the cruise industry gets back into service, using deployment data and MSC's website. Data is subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MSC Armonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: July 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Nassau (with overnight) and Ocean Cay (with overnight)

MSC Bellissima

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: November 28, 2021

Homeport: Yokohama

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Kagoshima, Naha, Ishigaki and Keelung

MSC Divina

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Cay and Nassau

MSC Fantasia

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since January 24, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

MSC Lirica

Capacity at 100%: 1,560

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: Venice to Durban

Length: 26 nights

Itinerary: Split, Heraklion, Rhodes, Limassol, Eilat, Aqaba, Suez Canal Transit, Salalah, Port Louis and La Possession

MSC Magnifica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: June 20, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Piraeus, Mykonos and Split

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Cozumel and Ocean Cay

MSC Musica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: June 20, 2021

Homeport: Warnemunde

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bergen, Olden, Oslo and Copenhagen

MSC Opera

Capacity at 100%: 1,712

Date: October 25, 2021

Homeport: Venice to Abu Dhabi

Length: 18 nights

Itinerary: Split, Piraeus, Rhodes, Heraklion, Limassol, Eilat, Aqaba, Suez Canal Transit, Salalah and Abu Dhabi

MSC Orchestra

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Corfu, Mykonos and Dubrovnik

MSC Poesia

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: October 28, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Palermo, Piraeus, Istanbul and Kusadasi

MSC Preziosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: June 21, 2021

Homeport: Hamburg

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Flam, Molde, Tromso, Longyearbyen, Honningsvag and Hellesylt

MSC Seashore

Capacity at 100%: 4,560

Date: August 1, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia to Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Seaside

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: May 1, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Taranto, Syracuse and Valletta

MSC Seaview

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: June 19, 2021

Homeport: Kiel

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Copenhagen, Hellesylt, Alesund and Flam

MSC Sinfonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: November 20, 2021

Homeport: Venice to Rio de Janeiro

Length: 19 nights

Itinerary: Valletta, Barcelona, Alicante, Cádiz, Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Salvador

MSC Splendida

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: June 12, 2021

Homeport: Trieste

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Dubrovnik, Corfu and Kotor

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: May 20, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Portland