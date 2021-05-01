Cruise Ships Sailing May 2021 Update

The cruise industry is restarting in a big way in Europe with more ships entering service in May, while in North America, service resumptions involve sailing in the Caribbean and with U.S.-flagged ships in Alaska.

Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in May and into June:

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Quantum of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2014

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2021

Homeport: Haifa (Israel)

Itinerary: Three- to seven-night cruises visiting the Greek Isles and Cyprus

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 2, 2021

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Adventure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2001

Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)

Itinerary: Week-long cruise to CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 12, 2021

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Vision of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1998

Homeport: Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda)

Itinerary: Week-long cruise to CocoCay, with overnight at the Royal Naval Dockyard

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Millennium

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038

Built: 2000

Homeport: Phillipsburg (St. Maarten)

Itinerary: Caribbean – Seven nights to Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados or seven nights to Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Apex

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,908

Built: 2020

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Mediterranean – Greek Islands, Israel and Cyprus

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Ship: Explorer Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,856

Built: 1999

Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)

Itinerary: One- to five-night island hopping cruises in Taiwan, with visits to Penghu, Matsu, Kaohsiung, Hualien and more

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Dream Cruises

Ship: World Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,360

Built: 2017

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Two and three-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Star Cruises

Ship: Star Pisces

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,600

Built: 1990

Homeport: Penang (Malaysia)

Itinerary: One and two-night cruises to Langkawi

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 13, 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Grandiosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888

Built: 2019

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean – Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Seaside

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140

Built: 2017

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean – Civitavecchia, Valletta, Siracusa and Taranto

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 1, 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888

Built: 2021

Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: Short Cruises to Portland until June 12, followed by seven-night cruises to Belfast, Portland, Liverpool and Greenock

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 20, 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Orchestra

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2007

Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Greek Islands and Croatia – Corfu, Mykonos and Dubrovnik

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Splendida

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300

Built: 2009

Homeport: Trieste and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Dubrovnik, Kotor and Corfu

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 12, 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Seaview

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140

Built: 2018

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Itinerary: Northern Europe with Baltic and the Norwegian Fjords

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Magnifica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2010

Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Greece and Croatia – Piraeus, Mykonos and Split

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 20, 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Musica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2006

Homeport: Warnemunde (Germany)

Itinerary: Northern Europe with Baltic and the Norwegian Fjords

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 20, 2021

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Preziosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500

Built: 2013

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: Northern Europe with Baltic and the Norwegian Fjords

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 21, 2021

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2019

Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)

Itinerary: Six to 14 nights to the Canaries calling at Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Tenerife, La Palma and La Gomera

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 1

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2018

Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)

Itinerary: 14 nights to the Canaries, with stops at Tenerife, La Gomera, Santa Cruz de La Palma, Arrecife and Puerto del Rosario

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Ship: Mein Schiff 5

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500

Built: 2016

Homeport: Crete (Greece)

Itinerary: Two different one-week itineraries to the Greek Isles with calls in Rhodes, Piraeus, Souda, Corfu, Katalokon and Piraeus

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 13, 2021

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Smeralda

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2019

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Italy – La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari; Western Mediterranean cruises planned from July 3

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 1, 2021

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Luminosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260

Built: 2009

Homeport: Trieste and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Corfu, Piraeus, Kotor and Dubrovnik

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 16, 2021

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Ship: Costa Deliziosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260

Built: 2010

Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Greek Islands – Mykonos (with overnight), Corfu and Argostoli

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAperla

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250

Built: 2017

Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries – Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: AIDA

Ship: AIDAblu

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174

Built: 2010

Homeport: Corfu (Greece)

Itinerary: Greek Islands including Piraeus, Crete, Rhodes and Katakolon

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 23, 2021

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Europa 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513

Built: 2013

Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain) until May 15; Heraklion (Greece) from May 22

Itinerary: Canaries – Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, La Gomera, La Palma and El Hierro; Adriatic and Greece cruises planned from late May

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 240

Built: 2019

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: Baltic, North Sea and Scandinavia

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 17, 2021

Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

Ship: Viking Venus

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2021

Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: “England's Scenic Shores”

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 22, 2021

Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

Ship: Viking Orion

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2018

Homeport: Hamilton (Bermuda)

Itinerary: Week-long “Bermuda Escapes” with calls at St. George and King’s Wharf

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 15, 2021

Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

Ship: Viking Sky

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2017

Homeport: Reykjavik (Iceland)

Itinerary: Seven nights around Iceland

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: Independence

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2010

Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)

Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Jazz

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 190

Built: 2020

Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Star

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2007

Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)

Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: Queen of the Mississippi

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 149

Built: 2015

Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: America

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 185

Built: 2016

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Constitution

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170

Built: 2018

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Itinerary: Washington D.C., Cambridge, Norfolk, Annapolis and more

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Song

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 195

Built: 2018

Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 2, 2021

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Harmony

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 195

Built: 2019

Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 5, 2021

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Pride

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 140

Built: 2012

Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 14, 2021

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Constellation

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170

Built: 2017

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Puget Sound and San Juan Islands

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 17, 2021

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: American Spirit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Puget Sound and San Juan Islands

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 22, 2021

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Ship: Queen of the West

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 132

Built: 1995

Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 22, 2021

Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company

Ship: American Countess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 245

Built: 2020

Homeport: Memphis and New Orleans (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company

Ship: American Duchess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 166

Built: 1995

Homeport: St. Louis, Cincinnati, Nashville and Louisville (United States)

Itinerary: Mississippi River

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company

Ship: American Empress

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 223

Built: 2003

Homeport: Portland and Spokane (United States)

Itinerary: Columbia and Snake Rivers

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 23, 2021

Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company

Ship: American Queen

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 420

Built: 1994

Homeport: New Orleans, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Memphis (United States)

Itinerary: Mississippi and Ohio Rivers

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 20, 2021

Cruise Line: Celestyal Cruises

Ship: Celestyal Crystal

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 950

Built: 1992

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Greece and Turkey - Kusadasi, Rhodes, Santorini, Lavrion, Mykonos, Milos and Crete

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 29, 2021

Cruise Line: Celestyal Cruises

Ship: Celestyal Olympia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,664

Built: 1982

Homeport: Lavrion (Greece)

Itinerary: Greece and Cyprus - Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Ag. Nikolaos, Rhodes and Limassol

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 28, 2021

Cruise Line: Marella Cruises

Ship: Marella Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,850

Built: 1996

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: United Kingdom domestic cruising with calls at Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 25, 2021

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Ship: Britannia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,611

Built: 2015

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: Three- and four-night breaks and six-night holidays around the UK

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 27, 2021

Cruise Line: Saga Cruises

Ship: Spirit of Discovery

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,000

Built: 2019

Homeport: Tilbury (England)

Itinerary: Scottish Highlands, British Isles, Norwegian Fjords and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 27, 2021

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Ship: Silver Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 144

Built: 1989

Homeport: Darwin and Broome (Australia)

Itinerary: Australia – Kimberley Region

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 28, 2021

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Ship: Silver Origin

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2020

Homeport: San Cristobal and Baltra (Ecuador)

Itinerary: Galapagos expedition cruises

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Ship: Silver Moon

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 596

Built: 2020

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Greece and Cyprus

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 18, 2021

Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises

Ship: Star Breeze

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 204

Built: 1989

Homeport: Philipsburg (St. Maarten)

Itinerary: Caribbean – Anguilla, British Virgin Islands and St. Barthelemy

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021

Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises

Ship: Wind Star

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 148

Built: 1986

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Greece and Turkey

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021

Cruise Line: Scenic Cruises and Tours

Ship: Scenic Eclipse

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 228

Built: 2019

Homeport: Broome and Darwin (Australia)

Itinerary: Domestic Australian Cruises at the Kimberley Region

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021

Cruise Line: Nicko Cruises

Ship: World Voyager

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 200

Built: 2020

Homeport: Tenerife (Spain)

Itinerary: Canaries – La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Discoverer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72

Built: 2005

Homeport: Broome and Darwin (Australia)

Itinerary: Kimberley Region

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Adventurer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120

Built: 2019

Homeport: Broome (Australia)

Itinerary: Kimberley Region

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions

Ship: Coral Geographer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120

Built: 2021

Homeport: Broome (Australia)

Itinerary: Kimberley Region

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Tradewind Voyages

Ship: Golden Horizon

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 300

Built: 2021

Homeport: Portsmouth, Harwich, Leith, Greenock and Liverpool (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: UK Domestic Cruising

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 22, 2021

Cruise Line: Aurora Expeditions

Ship: Greg Mortimer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 160

Built: 2019

Homeport: Darwin, Broome, Freemantle, Adelaide and Hobart (Australia)

Itinerary: Australia - Kimberley, Ningaloo Reef, Coral Coast and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 1, 2021

Cruise Line: True North Cruises

Ship: True North

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36

Built: 2005

Homeport: Perth (Australia)

Itinerary: South West Australia

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Variety Cruises

Ship: Galileo

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 49

Built: 1992

Homeport: Athens (Greece)

Itinerary: Polyaigos, Folegandros, Syros, Santorini, Paros, Mykonos and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 14, 2021

Cruise Line: Variety Cruises

Ship: Pegasos

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 44

Built: 1990

Homeport: Mahe (Seychelles)

Itinerary: Eight days to the Seychelles with calls at St. Anne, Curieuse, Cousin Island and La Digue

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021

Cruise Line: Metropolitan Touring

Ship: La Pinta

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 32

Built: 1979

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Metropolitan Touring

Ship: Isabela

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 40

Built: 1979

Homeport: Baltra and San Cristobal (Ecuador)

Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Ship: National Geographic Endeavour II

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 96

Built: 2005

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Ship: National Geographic Venture

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2018

Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021

Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions

Ship: National Geographic Quest

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2017

Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021

Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises

Ship: Admiralty Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 58

Built: 1979

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Frederick Sound, Hobart Bay, Endicott Arm, Glacier Bay National Park and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 22, 2021

Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises

Ship: Baranof Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 49

Built: 1980

Homeport: Sitka and Ketchikan (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Wrangell, Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Thorne Bay and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 23, 2021

Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises

Ship: Alaskan Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 40

Built: 1986

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Wilderness Bay, Petersburg, Lisianski Inlet and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 30, 2021

Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises

Ship: Kruzof Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 12

Built: 1968

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Glacier Bay, Auke Bay, Pelican and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021

Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises

Ship: Misty Fjord

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 10

Built: 1997

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska expedition-style itinerary with no set routes

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 6, 2021

Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises

Ship: Chicagof Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 76

Built: 1984

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Frederick Sound, Hobart Bay, Endicott Arm, Glacier Bay National Park and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 11, 2021

Cruise Line: Hebridean Island Cruises

Ship: Hebridean Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 50

Built: 1964

Homeport: Oban (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: Scottish Highlands

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 18, 2021

Cruise Line: Noble Caledonia

Ship: Hebridean Sky

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 118

Built: 1991

Homeport: Plymouth, Oban and Inverness (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising with Scottish Highlands, British Isles and Wales

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 3, 2021

Cruise Line: Noble Caledonia

Ship: Island Sky

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 118

Built: 1992

Homeport: Portsmouth, Oban and Aberdeen (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising with Scottish Highlands, British Isles and Wales

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: Safari Quest

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 22

Built: 1992

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – San Juan Islands, Lopez Island, Deception Pass and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 7, 2021

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: The Legacy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 88

Built: 1984

Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 10, 2021

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: Wilderness Discoverer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 76

Built: 1991

Homeport: Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay with stops in South Marble Island, Tracy Arm and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 16, 2021

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: Wilderness Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 79

Built: 1976

Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 18, 2021

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: Safari Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36

Built: 1998

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay National Park, South Marble Island, Icy Strait, Grand Pacific Glacier and more

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 29, 2021

Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures

Ship: Wilderness Adventurer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 60

Built: 1984

Homeport: Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay

Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021

Cruise Line: Asuka Cruise (NYK Line)

Ship: Asuka II

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 720

Built: 1990

Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe (Japan)

Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines

Ship: Nippon Maru

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600

Built: 1990

Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)

Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Venus Cruise

Ship: Pacific Venus

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 680

Built: 1998

Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kansai (Japan)

Itinerary: Two- to ten-night cruises to Japanese ports

Status: Sailing

Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises

Ship: Aranui 5

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254

Built: 2015

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Itinerary: Marquesas Islands

Status: Sailing