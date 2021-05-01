Cruise Ships Sailing May 2021 Update

The cruise industry is restarting in a big way in Europe with more ships entering service in May, while in North America, service resumptions involve sailing in the Caribbean and with U.S.-flagged ships in Alaska.
Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in May and into June:
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2021
Homeport: Haifa (Israel)
Itinerary: Three- to seven-night cruises visiting the Greek Isles and Cyprus
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 2, 2021
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Adventure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2001
Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)
Itinerary: Week-long cruise to CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 12, 2021
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Vision of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 1998
Homeport: Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda)
Itinerary: Week-long cruise to CocoCay, with overnight at the Royal Naval Dockyard
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Ship: Celebrity Millennium
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038
Built: 2000
Homeport: Phillipsburg (St. Maarten)
Itinerary: Caribbean – Seven nights to Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados or seven nights to Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Ship: Celebrity Apex
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,908
Built: 2020
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: Mediterranean – Greek Islands, Israel and Cyprus
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021
Cruise Line: Dream Cruises
Ship: Explorer Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,856
Built: 1999
Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)
Itinerary: One- to five-night island hopping cruises in Taiwan, with visits to Penghu, Matsu, Kaohsiung, Hualien and more
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Dream Cruises
Ship: World Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,360
Built: 2017
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Two and three-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Star Cruises
Ship: Star Pisces
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,600
Built: 1990
Homeport: Penang (Malaysia)
Itinerary: One and two-night cruises to Langkawi
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 13, 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Grandiosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888
Built: 2019
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean – Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Seaside
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140
Built: 2017
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean – Civitavecchia, Valletta, Siracusa and Taranto
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 1, 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Virtuosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888
Built: 2021
Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: Short Cruises to Portland until June 12, followed by seven-night cruises to Belfast, Portland, Liverpool and Greenock
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 20, 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Orchestra
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550
Built: 2007
Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)
Itinerary: Greek Islands and Croatia – Corfu, Mykonos and Dubrovnik
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Splendida
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300
Built: 2009
Homeport: Trieste and Bari (Italy)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Dubrovnik, Kotor and Corfu
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 12, 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Seaview
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140
Built: 2018
Homeport: Kiel (Germany)
Itinerary: Northern Europe with Baltic and the Norwegian Fjords
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Magnifica
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550
Built: 2010
Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)
Itinerary: Greece and Croatia – Piraeus, Mykonos and Split
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 20, 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Musica
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550
Built: 2006
Homeport: Warnemunde (Germany)
Itinerary: Northern Europe with Baltic and the Norwegian Fjords
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 20, 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Preziosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500
Built: 2013
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: Northern Europe with Baltic and the Norwegian Fjords
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 21, 2021
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2019
Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)
Itinerary: Six to 14 nights to the Canaries calling at Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Tenerife, La Palma and La Gomera
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 1
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2018
Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)
Itinerary: 14 nights to the Canaries, with stops at Tenerife, La Gomera, Santa Cruz de La Palma, Arrecife and Puerto del Rosario
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 5
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500
Built: 2016
Homeport: Crete (Greece)
Itinerary: Two different one-week itineraries to the Greek Isles with calls in Rhodes, Piraeus, Souda, Corfu, Katalokon and Piraeus
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 13, 2021
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Smeralda
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224
Built: 2019
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: Western Italy – La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari; Western Mediterranean cruises planned from July 3
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 1, 2021
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Luminosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260
Built: 2009
Homeport: Trieste and Bari (Italy)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Corfu, Piraeus, Kotor and Dubrovnik
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 16, 2021
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Deliziosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260
Built: 2010
Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)
Itinerary: Greek Islands – Mykonos (with overnight), Corfu and Argostoli
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAperla
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250
Built: 2017
Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries – Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAblu
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174
Built: 2010
Homeport: Corfu (Greece)
Itinerary: Greek Islands including Piraeus, Crete, Rhodes and Katakolon
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 23, 2021
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Europa 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513
Built: 2013
Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain) until May 15; Heraklion (Greece) from May 22
Itinerary: Canaries – Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, La Gomera, La Palma and El Hierro; Adriatic and Greece cruises planned from late May
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 240
Built: 2019
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: Baltic, North Sea and Scandinavia
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 17, 2021
Cruise Line: Viking Cruises
Ship: Viking Venus
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930
Built: 2021
Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: “England's Scenic Shores”
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 22, 2021
Cruise Line: Viking Cruises
Ship: Viking Orion
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930
Built: 2018
Homeport: Hamilton (Bermuda)
Itinerary: Week-long “Bermuda Escapes” with calls at St. George and King’s Wharf
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 15, 2021
Cruise Line: Viking Cruises
Ship: Viking Sky
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930
Built: 2017
Homeport: Reykjavik (Iceland)
Itinerary: Seven nights around Iceland
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 26, 2021
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: Independence
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2010
Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)
Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Jazz
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 190
Built: 2020
Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Star
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2007
Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)
Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: Queen of the Mississippi
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 149
Built: 2015
Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: America
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 185
Built: 2016
Homeport: New Orleans (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Constitution
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170
Built: 2018
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Itinerary: Washington D.C., Cambridge, Norfolk, Annapolis and more
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Song
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 195
Built: 2018
Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 2, 2021
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Harmony
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 195
Built: 2019
Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 5, 2021
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Pride
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 140
Built: 2012
Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 14, 2021
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Constellation
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170
Built: 2017
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Puget Sound and San Juan Islands
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 17, 2021
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: American Spirit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Puget Sound and San Juan Islands
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 22, 2021
Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines
Ship: Queen of the West
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 132
Built: 1995
Homeport: Clarkson and Portland (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 22, 2021
Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company
Ship: American Countess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 245
Built: 2020
Homeport: Memphis and New Orleans (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company
Ship: American Duchess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 166
Built: 1995
Homeport: St. Louis, Cincinnati, Nashville and Louisville (United States)
Itinerary: Mississippi River
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company
Ship: American Empress
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 223
Built: 2003
Homeport: Portland and Spokane (United States)
Itinerary: Columbia and Snake Rivers
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 23, 2021
Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company
Ship: American Queen
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 420
Built: 1994
Homeport: New Orleans, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Memphis (United States)
Itinerary: Mississippi and Ohio Rivers
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 20, 2021
Cruise Line: Celestyal Cruises
Ship: Celestyal Crystal
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 950
Built: 1992
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: Greece and Turkey - Kusadasi, Rhodes, Santorini, Lavrion, Mykonos, Milos and Crete
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 29, 2021
Cruise Line: Celestyal Cruises
Ship: Celestyal Olympia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,664
Built: 1982
Homeport: Lavrion (Greece)
Itinerary: Greece and Cyprus - Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Ag. Nikolaos, Rhodes and Limassol
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 28, 2021
Cruise Line: Marella Cruises
Ship: Marella Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,850
Built: 1996
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: United Kingdom domestic cruising with calls at Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 25, 2021
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
Ship: Britannia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,611
Built: 2015
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: Three- and four-night breaks and six-night holidays around the UK
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 27, 2021
Cruise Line: Saga Cruises
Ship: Spirit of Discovery
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,000
Built: 2019
Homeport: Tilbury (England)
Itinerary: Scottish Highlands, British Isles, Norwegian Fjords and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 27, 2021
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Ship: Silver Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 144
Built: 1989
Homeport: Darwin and Broome (Australia)
Itinerary: Australia – Kimberley Region
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 28, 2021
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Ship: Silver Origin
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2020
Homeport: San Cristobal and Baltra (Ecuador)
Itinerary: Galapagos expedition cruises
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Ship: Silver Moon
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 596
Built: 2020
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Greece and Cyprus
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 18, 2021
Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises
Ship: Star Breeze
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 204
Built: 1989
Homeport: Philipsburg (St. Maarten)
Itinerary: Caribbean – Anguilla, British Virgin Islands and St. Barthelemy
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021
Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises
Ship: Wind Star
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 148
Built: 1986
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Greece and Turkey
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021
Cruise Line: Scenic Cruises and Tours
Ship: Scenic Eclipse
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 228
Built: 2019
Homeport: Broome and Darwin (Australia)
Itinerary: Domestic Australian Cruises at the Kimberley Region
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021
Cruise Line: Nicko Cruises
Ship: World Voyager
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 200
Built: 2020
Homeport: Tenerife (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries – La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Discoverer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72
Built: 2005
Homeport: Broome and Darwin (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley Region
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Adventurer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120
Built: 2019
Homeport: Broome (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley Region
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Geographer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120
Built: 2021
Homeport: Broome (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley Region
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Tradewind Voyages
Ship: Golden Horizon
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 300
Built: 2021
Homeport: Portsmouth, Harwich, Leith, Greenock and Liverpool (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: UK Domestic Cruising
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 22, 2021
Cruise Line: Aurora Expeditions
Ship: Greg Mortimer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 160
Built: 2019
Homeport: Darwin, Broome, Freemantle, Adelaide and Hobart (Australia)
Itinerary: Australia - Kimberley, Ningaloo Reef, Coral Coast and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 1, 2021
Cruise Line: True North Cruises
Ship: True North
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36
Built: 2005
Homeport: Perth (Australia)
Itinerary: South West Australia
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Variety Cruises
Ship: Galileo
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 49
Built: 1992
Homeport: Athens (Greece)
Itinerary: Polyaigos, Folegandros, Syros, Santorini, Paros, Mykonos and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 14, 2021
Cruise Line: Variety Cruises
Ship: Pegasos
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 44
Built: 1990
Homeport: Mahe (Seychelles)
Itinerary: Eight days to the Seychelles with calls at St. Anne, Curieuse, Cousin Island and La Digue
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 19, 2021
Cruise Line: Metropolitan Touring
Ship: La Pinta
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 32
Built: 1979
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Metropolitan Touring
Ship: Isabela
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 40
Built: 1979
Homeport: Baltra and San Cristobal (Ecuador)
Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Ship: National Geographic Endeavour II
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 96
Built: 2005
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Ship: National Geographic Venture
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2018
Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021
Cruise Line: Lindblad Expeditions
Ship: National Geographic Quest
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2017
Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 5, 2021
Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises
Ship: Admiralty Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 58
Built: 1979
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Frederick Sound, Hobart Bay, Endicott Arm, Glacier Bay National Park and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 22, 2021
Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises
Ship: Baranof Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 49
Built: 1980
Homeport: Sitka and Ketchikan (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Wrangell, Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Thorne Bay and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 23, 2021
Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises
Ship: Alaskan Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 40
Built: 1986
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Wilderness Bay, Petersburg, Lisianski Inlet and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 30, 2021
Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises
Ship: Kruzof Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 12
Built: 1968
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Glacier Bay, Auke Bay, Pelican and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021
Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises
Ship: Misty Fjord
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 10
Built: 1997
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska expedition-style itinerary with no set routes
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 6, 2021
Cruise Line: Alaskan Dream Cruises
Ship: Chicagof Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 76
Built: 1984
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Frederick Sound, Hobart Bay, Endicott Arm, Glacier Bay National Park and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 11, 2021
Cruise Line: Hebridean Island Cruises
Ship: Hebridean Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 50
Built: 1964
Homeport: Oban (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: Scottish Highlands
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 18, 2021
Cruise Line: Noble Caledonia
Ship: Hebridean Sky
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 118
Built: 1991
Homeport: Plymouth, Oban and Inverness (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising with Scottish Highlands, British Isles and Wales
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 3, 2021
Cruise Line: Noble Caledonia
Ship: Island Sky
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 118
Built: 1992
Homeport: Portsmouth, Oban and Aberdeen (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: Domestic UK Cruising with Scottish Highlands, British Isles and Wales
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: Safari Quest
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 22
Built: 1992
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – San Juan Islands, Lopez Island, Deception Pass and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 7, 2021
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: The Legacy
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 88
Built: 1984
Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 10, 2021
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: Wilderness Discoverer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 76
Built: 1991
Homeport: Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay with stops in South Marble Island, Tracy Arm and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 16, 2021
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: Wilderness Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 79
Built: 1976
Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 18, 2021
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: Safari Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36
Built: 1998
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay National Park, South Marble Island, Icy Strait, Grand Pacific Glacier and more
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 29, 2021
Cruise Line: UnCruise Adventures
Ship: Wilderness Adventurer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 60
Built: 1984
Homeport: Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on June 4, 2021
Cruise Line: Asuka Cruise (NYK Line)
Ship: Asuka II
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 720
Built: 1990
Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe (Japan)
Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines
Ship: Nippon Maru
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600
Built: 1990
Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)
Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Venus Cruise
Ship: Pacific Venus
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 680
Built: 1998
Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kansai (Japan)
Itinerary: Two- to ten-night cruises to Japanese ports
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises
Ship: Aranui 5
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254
Built: 2015
Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)
Itinerary: Marquesas Islands
Status: Sailing