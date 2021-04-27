Big New Ship Reveals Coming This Week

Two cruise brands will unveil major news regarding their latest newbuilds this week.

First, Celebrity Cruises will conduct a virtual reveal of the new Celerity Beyond, the third Edge-class ship on Wednesday. The 2,900-guest vessel is expected to expand on the popular Edge platform and include a number of new features versus the 2018-built Edge and 2020-built Apex.

Under construction at Chantiers de l'Atlantique in France, the ship is poised to be delivered in spring 2022 and expected to spend her inaugural season in Europe.

On Thursday, Disney Cruise Line is set to reveal the much anticipated Disney Wish, the brand's first newbuild ship since the Disney Fantasy debuted in spring 2012.

Under construction at Meyer Werft in Germany, the LNG-powered ship is set to debut in the second quarter of 2022. Disney has already teased some details, including the Grand Hall, a bright, airy and elegant space that will welcome guests as they first step on the ship.