The Resco team in Germany has now moved in to Schulte Group's Hamburg Headquarters following Schulte's acquisition of Resco.

The Resco team will now be working in the office alongside their colleagues at MariApps, BSM Cruise, and the Schulte Group teams "allowing for even greater collaboration between our teams," according to a press release.

"We cannot wait to invite our customers and partners to our new premises at the unique and iconic Hamburg Harbour view location," Resco said, in statement.