Costa's 2021 Mediterranean Program: Ship by Ship

Costa's 2021 summer cruise program in the Mediterranean will feature four ships for the Carnival-owned Italian brand. Here's the lineup:

Costa Smeralda (pictured above)

Cruising from May 1

Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia and Messina from May 1; Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo from July 3

Itinerary:

From May 1: Three- and four-day cruises that can combined into a week-long cruise, visiting Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari;

From July 3: Week-long Western Mediterranean cruise visiting Savona, Marseilles, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia.

Costa Luminosa

Cruising from May 16

Homeports: Triste and Bari

Itinerary: Week-long Greek Islands cruise, visiting Trieste, Bari, Corfu, Piraeus, Mykonos, Katakolon

Costa Deliziosa

Cruising from June 26

Homeports: Venice and Bari

Itinerary: Week-long Greek Island cruise, visiting Mykonos (with overnight), Corfu, Argostoli, Bari and Venice

Costa Firenze

Cruising from July 4

Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia and Naples

Itinerary:

From July 4: Week-long cruise to Italy visiting Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Naples, Messina and Cagliari;

From September 12: Week-long Western Mediterranean cruise visiting Savona, Civitavecchia, Naples, Ibiza, Barcelona and Marseilles.