Costa Reveals Four Ship 2021 Mediterranean Summer Program

Costa Cruises today announced it will have four ships sailing this summer in the Mediterranean, with two ships in the Western Mediterranean and another two in the Eastern Mediterranean, operating under the Costa Safety Protocol.

"We have updated our program for this summer based on a scenario of port and destination re-openings that is becoming increasingly clear and that now allows us to better plan our operations and offer extraordinary cruise vacations to the many guests who look forward to relaxing and memorable holidays," said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.

"We decided to focus on destinations in the Mediterranean, close to our European guests, that can be discovered or re-discovered in a truly unique way. Now we can finally say that the Costa summer begins, and we cannot wait to welcome our loyal guests as well as newcomers – all of whom can count on us for high-quality service, dining and entertainment, wonderful destinations and an exceptional onboard experience with enhanced safety protocols."

Costa's two newest ships will operate in the Western Mediterranean: the Costa Smeralda and Costa Firenze.

The Costa Smeralda will sail starting on May 1 on three- and four-day mini-cruises that will make it possible to enjoy a shorter experience or, alternatively, a week-long cruise, calling at Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.

This Italian itinerary will be extended to July 3, when the ship will return to offer week-long cruises visiting Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia.

Cruises in Italy will continue to be available on Costa Firenze, which will set sail on her first trip on July 4, with an all-Italian itinerary that includes Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Naples, Messina and Cagliari. From September 12 until mid-October, the Costa Firenze will also be offering one-week international cruises including Savona, Civitavecchia, Naples, Ibiza, Barcelona and Marseilles.

The Costa Luminosa and Costa Deliziosa will be in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Costa Luminosa will sail starting on May 16 from Trieste, and the following day from Bari, focusing on the Greek destinations of Corfu, Piraeus (Athens), Mykonos and Katakolon.

The Costa Deliziosa will resume cruises from June 26, offering a week-long itinerary with Venice, an extended one-day and one-night stop in Mykonos, followed by Katakolon, Corfu and Bari.

The company said the remainder of its summer season, including its Northern Europe program, through mid-September 2021, has been cancelled due to "the level of uncertainty on the reopening of several destinations which does not currently guarantee the feasibility of the itineraries."