A Look At When Norwegian Cruise Line Ships May Sail Next

Norwegian Cruise Line has outlined a restart plan for three ships sailing from Greece, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, while its other vessels are projected to come back on a staggered, phase-in resumption plan.
Here's a ship-by-ship look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line ship as the cruise industry gets back into service.
Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:
Norwegian Bliss
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: November 7, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas
Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: New York City
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Portland, Bar Harbor, St. John and Halifax
Norwegian Dawn
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli and Dubrovnik
Norwegian Encore
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: November 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola and Puerto Plata
Norwegian Epic
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca
Norwegian Escape
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: September 4, 2021
Homeport: Copenhagen
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Rostock, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Nynashamn
Norwegian Gem
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: August 15, 2021
Homeport: La Romana
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bridgetown, Castries, Philipsburg and Saint John
Norwegian Getaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: September 2, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Piraeus and Livorno
Norwegian Jade
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: July 25, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Heraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos, Katakolon, Corfu and Santorini
Norwegian Jewel
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: November 18, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Cartagena, Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya
Norwegian Joy
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Montego Bay
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Harvest Caye, Roatán, Cozumel and Ocho Rios
Norwegian Pearl
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: December 7, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia to Miami
Length: 16 nights
Itinerary: Livorno, Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Málaga, Cádiz, Lisbon and Ponta Delgada
Norwegian Sky
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay
Norwegian Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: September 4, 2021
Homeport: Istanbul to Venice
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Kusadasi, Mykonos, Piraeus, Paros, Santorini, Kotor, Split and Koper
Norwegian Star
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: September 12, 2021
Homeport: Southampton to Copenhagen
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Newhaven, Oslo, Gothenburg, Warnemunde and Kiel
Norwegian Sun
Capacity at 100%: 2,002
Date: October 12, 2021
Homeport: Seattle to Yokohama
Length: 16 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Seward, Petropavlovsk and Hakodate
Pride of America
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Honolulu
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai