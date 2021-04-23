Vancouver

A Look At When Norwegian Cruise Line Ships May Sail Next

Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Cruise Line has outlined a restart plan for three ships sailing from Greece, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, while its other vessels are projected to come back on a staggered, phase-in resumption plan.

Here's a ship-by-ship look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line ship as the cruise industry gets back into service.

Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Norwegian Bliss
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: November 7, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: New York City
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Portland, Bar Harbor, St. John and Halifax

Norwegian Dawn
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli and Dubrovnik  

Norwegian Encore
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: November 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola and Puerto Plata

Norwegian Epic
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca

Norwegian Escape
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: September 4, 2021
Homeport: Copenhagen
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Rostock, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Nynashamn

 Norwegian Gem
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: August 15, 2021
Homeport: La Romana
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bridgetown, Castries, Philipsburg and Saint John

Norwegian Getaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: September 2, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Piraeus and Livorno

Norwegian Jade
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: July 25, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Heraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos, Katakolon, Corfu and Santorini     

Norwegian Jewel
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: November 18, 2021
Homeport: Miami  
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Cartagena, Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Joy
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Montego Bay
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Harvest Caye, Roatán, Cozumel and Ocho Rios   

Norwegian Pearl
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: December 7, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia to Miami
Length: 16 nights
Itinerary: Livorno, Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Málaga, Cádiz, Lisbon and Ponta Delgada

Norwegian Sky
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: September 4, 2021
Homeport: Istanbul to Venice  
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Kusadasi, Mykonos, Piraeus, Paros, Santorini, Kotor, Split and Koper

Norwegian Star
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: September 12, 2021
Homeport: Southampton to Copenhagen
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Newhaven, Oslo, Gothenburg, Warnemunde and Kiel

Norwegian Sun
Capacity at 100%: 2,002
Date: October 12, 2021
Homeport: Seattle to Yokohama
Length: 16 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Seward, Petropavlovsk and Hakodate

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Honolulu
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai

 

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report