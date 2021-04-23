A Look At When Norwegian Cruise Line Ships May Sail Next

Norwegian Cruise Line has outlined a restart plan for three ships sailing from Greece, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, while its other vessels are projected to come back on a staggered, phase-in resumption plan.

Here's a ship-by-ship look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line ship as the cruise industry gets back into service.

Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: New York City

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Portland, Bar Harbor, St. John and Halifax

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli and Dubrovnik

Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 14, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola and Puerto Plata

Norwegian Epic

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca

Norwegian Escape

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: September 4, 2021

Homeport: Copenhagen

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Rostock, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Nynashamn

Norwegian Gem

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: August 15, 2021

Homeport: La Romana

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bridgetown, Castries, Philipsburg and Saint John

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: September 2, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Piraeus and Livorno

Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: July 25, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Heraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos, Katakolon, Corfu and Santorini

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: November 18, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Cartagena, Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Joy

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Montego Bay

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Harvest Caye, Roatán, Cozumel and Ocho Rios

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: December 7, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia to Miami

Length: 16 nights

Itinerary: Livorno, Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Málaga, Cádiz, Lisbon and Ponta Delgada

Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: September 4, 2021

Homeport: Istanbul to Venice

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Kusadasi, Mykonos, Piraeus, Paros, Santorini, Kotor, Split and Koper

Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: September 12, 2021

Homeport: Southampton to Copenhagen

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Newhaven, Oslo, Gothenburg, Warnemunde and Kiel

Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Date: October 12, 2021

Homeport: Seattle to Yokohama

Length: 16 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Seward, Petropavlovsk and Hakodate

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Honolulu

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai