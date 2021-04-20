New Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas to Sail from Shanghai and Hong Kong

Royal Caribbean International has revealed deployment and opened bookings for the new Oasis-class Wonder of the Seas, which is slated to sail from Shanghai and Hong Kong in 2022 and beyond.

The ship will sail from Shanghai from March through November 2022, following her delivery from Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

The majority of deployment options from Shanghai are short cruises, roundtrip from Shanghai, such as a four-night cruise calling in Naha, and another four-night itinerary with a stop in Fukuoka. In addition, two five-night itineraries feature calls at Fukuoka and Kagoshima, or Fukuoka and Kumamoto. Another option brings guests to Naha and Ishigaki.

Of note are a number of longer cruises in the summer of 2022 from Shanghai, such as a eight-night voyage to Japan calling in Kobe, Osaka, Shimizu and Tokyo.

From there the ship will move to Hong Kong and the advanced Kai Tak Cruise Terminal for a November 2022 to January 2023 program.

Itineraries are nicely mixed from Hong Kong as well, with a nine-day option to Korea and Japan, and short cruises to Japan or Vietnam.