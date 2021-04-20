Cunard Announces 2022 Event Voyages

Cunard has announced its 2022 line-up of Event Voyages onboard the Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth.

According to a press release, the events will include the Literature Festival at Sea in partnership with Cheltenham Literature Festival, The Times and The Sunday Times, as well as Anthony Inglis and the UK National Symphony of Orchestra.

Cunard has also introduced the line’s first Art & Design Week, and Beatles and Beyond: Celebrating the Best of British. Also joining is the “highly anticipated London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards,” Cunard said.

“Our Event Voyages have become a much-loved cornerstone of our brand. They are known for giving guests exclusive access to notable global luminaries in their fields, whilst also providing an opportunity to delve into one's passions, from entertainment to literature to art, all within the luxurious surroundings of our ships,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe.

“Our line-up for 2022 sees a welcome return of guest favorite Event Voyages as well as ones we hope will also become as revered in the future,” he added.

The cruise line said that guests will be able to meet and mingle with renowned authors, West End theater stars, “wax nostalgic” with a Beatles tribute band, and learn insider views and latest trends with the line’s new Art & Design Week.

“Every journey offers the opportunity to delve deeper into an existing passion or discover something new, with an enriching program of interactive workshops, masterclasses, performances, and thought-provoking speakers and discussions with fellow guests,” Cunard said.