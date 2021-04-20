Intellian

Viking Sun Officially Joins China Merchants

Viking Sun in Shenzhen

The Viking Sun was officially handed over to China Merchants Viking Cruises last week in Shenzhen, China.

The 930-guest cruise ship is now part of the China Merchants Viking Cruises operation, with Wu Wei, General Manager of China Merchants Shekou Cruise Business Department and General Manager of China Merchants Viking Cruises, and Brendan Tansey, Managing Director of Viking Cruises China, attending the ceremony.

Viking Sun

The joint venture will see Viking and China Merchants work together to build a Chinese operation together.

The ship is said to be getting a new name and port of registry, along with a Chinese classification society and the associated certifications. It is expected the ship will operate itineraries from Chinese homeports.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report