American Cruise Lines Has Six Ships Back in Service

Independence

American Cruise Lines announced today that its 2021 season has begun with the first six of its 13 ships now operating in eight different states around the country, according to a press release.

American said became the first cruise line to resume operations in the U.S. when the Independence sailed from Florida on March 13. 

Over the past year, American said has worked closely with both local and state officials, to safely bring back domestic cruising throughout the United States.

The sailings, the company said, operate seamlessly with new safety protocols in place and an all-American crew.

“We are proud to have been the first line back on the water in the U.S. As the only cruise line visiting 30 states, we have taken great care to resume cruises safely in each region by working closely with state and local partners.” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “The popularity of small ship domestic cruising was stronger than ever before the pandemic and 2021 demand is already at new record levels.”

