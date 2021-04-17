Cruise Industry Adds Another 13 Ships, 40k Berths to Service Resumption

The cruise industry comeback continues as a number of lines just announced restart plans.

Here are the cruise line that announced restart plans the week of April 11:

TUI

First sailing: May 13, 2021

Ships: One – Mein Schiff 5 (in addition to other two already in service)

Total Berths: 2,500

Region: Europe – Greece

With two ships already in service in the Canaries, TUI Cruises will make a return to the Eastern Mediterranean next month.

From May 13, the Mein Schiff 5 will offer two different one-week itineraries to Greece, sailing from Crete.

AIDA

First sailing: May 23, 2021

Ships: One – TBD (in addition to the AIDAperla, already in service)

Total Berths: Estimated: 2,200

Region: Europe – Greece

AIDA Cruises will offer a summer program in Greece, starting on May 23. The German cruise line will sail a seven-day itinerary from Corfu, with a yet-to-be-determined vessel.

AIDA is also sailing in the Canaries, with the 3,250-guest AIDAperla, which relaunched service in March.

MSC

First sailing: May 1, 2021

Ships: Nine – MSC Seaside, MSC Seashore, MSC Orchestra, MSC Splendida, MSC Magnifica, MSC Seaview, MSC Musica, MSC Preziosa and MSC Virtuosa (in addition to the MSC Grandiosa, already in service).

Total Berths: 32,178

Regions: Europe – Eastern Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean and Northern Europe

On April 15, MSC announced a new restart plan with new and updated itineraries in Europe for nine different ships, including the newbuilds MSC Virtuosa and MSC Seashore.

The company also extended the deployment of the MSC Grandiosa, currently the only vessel in service for the brand.

Marella

First sailing: June 25, 2021

Ships: Two – Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2

Total Berths: 3,628

Region: Europe – United Kingdom

This week, Marella Cruises joined the long list of cruise lines restarting service with domestic UK cruising. The company will have two ships in service, sailing from two different British ports.

By the numbers

+13 ships

+40,506 berths