Mein Schiff 5 to Cruise in Greece for TUI, Starting in May

TUI Cruises is marking its return to the eastern Mediterranean on May 13 with the Mein Schiff 5, which will offer two different one-week itineraries sailing from Crete to either Rhodes, Piraeus (Athens) and Souda (Chania) or Corfu, Katakolon and Piraeus.

Six cruises are open for booking as of Friday. The seven-day trip starts at 1,399 euros per person for a balcony cabin and from 1,849 euros per person for a junior suite.

Pricing includes flights on chartered aircraft, as TUI operates the entire trip in a bubble. Passengers wishing to disembark in ports of call must purchase a TUI-organized shore excursion.