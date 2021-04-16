Vancouver

Mein Schiff 5 to Cruise in Greece for TUI, Starting in May

Mein Schiff 5

TUI Cruises is marking its return to the eastern Mediterranean on May 13 with the Mein Schiff 5, which will offer two different one-week itineraries sailing from Crete to either Rhodes, Piraeus (Athens) and Souda (Chania) or Corfu, Katakolon and Piraeus. 

Six cruises are open for booking as of Friday. The seven-day trip starts at 1,399 euros per person for a balcony cabin and from 1,849 euros per person for a junior suite.

Pricing includes flights on chartered aircraft, as TUI operates the entire trip in a bubble. Passengers wishing to disembark in ports of call must purchase a TUI-organized shore excursion. 

 

 

